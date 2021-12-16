EXCLUSIVE! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Drashti Bhanushali bags Siddhant Chaturvedi's Yudhra

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with an exciting update from the showbiz world for our avid and prestigious readers.

Well, now the exclusive news is that Drashti Bhanushali shall feature in Siddhant Chaturvedi's Yudhra. The movie is directed by Ravi Udyawar and will feature Siddhant Chaturvedi, Malavika Mohanan and Raghav Juyal as lead characters.

