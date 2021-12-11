EXCLUSIVE! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Drashti Bhanushali to FEATURE in Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan starrer Vikram Vedha

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with an exciting update from the showbiz world for our avid and prestigious readers.

Also read: Exclusive: Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor Varun Joshi roped in for the movie Shashank

While every day, our diligent scribes are fishing for the latest updates and ongoings in the Entertainment industry to bring to our readers, today, we bring to you yet another piece of exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

Well now the exclusive news is that Drashti Bhanushali shall feature in Vikram Vedha, the film stars Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan in lead roles, with Radhika Apte playing a pivotal character. Pushkar and Gayatri, the original writers and directors, are helming the Hindi remake too.

A cult classic in its own right, ‘Vikram Vedha’ is a neo-noir action thriller based on the folk tale ‘Vikram Aur Betaal’. The film tells the story of a tough police officer who sets out to track down and kill an equally tough gangster. The original Tamil blockbuster starred R. Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles.

The 2002 film ‘Naa Tum Jaano Naa Hum’ was the last release where Hrithik and Saif were seen together.

Also read: Exclusive! The story and the storytelling are the USPs of the movie: Raj Arjun on Maternity Blues

Well, we are already excited to see what the actors have got to portray in the film and you all?

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com