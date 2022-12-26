Exclusive! Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka actress Solanki Sharma roped in for movie Banda

MUMBAI: With the rise in consumption of content we can see some amazing projects are being made and the fans always looks forward to the details of these upcoming projects.

Having said that, today we got some exclusive information with regards to the upcoming movie Banda. TellyChakkar has exclusively learnt actress Solanki Sharma has been roped in for the upcoming movie, yes you heard right, actress Solanki Sharma who has been winning the hearts of the fans over the time with her acting with the projects like Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka (2019) and Vakeel Babu (2021) and others is now all set to be seen in the upcoming movie titled Banda which has Manoj Bajpayee in the leading role.

The movie Banda has been the talk of the town ever since the first look for and the posters were out, and we are now eagerly looking forward to know what actor Manoj Bajpayee has to offer with this upcoming movie. On the other hand the detailed information about the character which will be actress still awaited but we shall look forward to see what she has to offer with this upcoming movie

