Exclusive! Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka actress Solanki Sharma roped in for the movie Banda

Having said that, today we have got some exclusive information regarding the upcoming movie, Banda. TellyChakkar has exclusively learnt that actress Solanki Sharma has been roped in for this upcoming movie. Solanki Sharma has been winning the hearts of the fans with her acting in projects like Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka (2019), Vakeel Babu (2021), and others, is now all set to be seen in Banda, which stars Manoj Bajpayee in the leading role.

The movie has been the talk of the town ever since its first look was revealed and since the posters were out. We are now eagerly looking forward to seeing what actor Manoj Bajpayee has to offer with this upcoming movie. On the other hand, detailed information about the character that Solanki Sharma will be playing is still awaited. We shall look forward to seeing what she has to offer in this upcoming movie.

