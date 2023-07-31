Exclusive! “Yes, it is happening soon” - Dharmesh on the 4th installment of ABCD

MUMBAI :Dharmesh, over the time with his beautiful dancing talent has been grabbing attention of the fans all over. He is no doubt one of the most versatile dancers we have in the industry. We have also witnessed the actor in Dharmesh with the movie ABCD 1, ABCD 2 and Street Dancer 3D.

No doubt, ABCD franchise, directed by Remo D'Souza is one of the most loved dance films in India and we all are eagerly looking forward to the upcoming installment of the franchise.

During an exclusive interaction with Tellychakar, Dharmesh spoke in detail about the upcoming part of the franchise and whether it is in the making.

Dharmesh reveals that it definitely is and they would love to come back with the 4th part of the movie. They want to collaborate once again with Remo D'Souza and others, he adds. Currently, Remo is working on a different movie, but he entire team had discussion, where they are sure to come back with another part of ABCD. He promises that it is going to happen soon.

Indeed, the ABCD franchise is a treat for all the DID lovers and Remo D'Souza fans. We look forward to the 4th part eagerly.

