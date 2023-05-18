Exclusive! Yogita Bihani on controversies revolving around The Kerala Story, “Everybody has their opinion”

Yogita Bihani’s performance has been liked by one and all in The Kerala Story. TellyChakkar recently interacted with Yogita and spoke to her about the box office response, her take on the controversies and the film being called propaganda, and more...
Submitted by tellychakkar-mansi on Thu, 05/18/2023 - 03:15
movie_image: 
Yogita Bihani

MUMBAI: Yogita Bihani plays the role of Nimah in the movie The Kerala Story. The actress’ performance has been liked by one and all, and the film has been doing very well at the box office. It has already crossed Rs. 150 crore in 12 days.

TellyChakkar recently interacted with Yogita and spoke to her about the box office response, her take on the controversies and the film being called propaganda, and more...

The Kerala Story is getting such an amazing response at the box office. Did you anticipate such a response?

Nobody did; none of us did. Who would have thought? When we got this script, it was very simple that this is the story of these three girls and you are supposed to portray these characters; we were given the material and we were working on it. We actually worked on this project very honestly like it’s your own project because there was no big studio involved. We were just like we are making this film, but let’s just see what happens. We didn’t know if it would get a theatrical release or not. But, the response is like wow; everyday people are going and watching it.

Also Read: Adah Sharma to those panning 'The Kerala Story': 'Google ISIS and Brides'

With a great box office response, the film has also been in controversies like its ban in a state, some people are calling it propaganda and other things. So, what would you like to say about it?

Honestly, when the trailer released and a lot was happening around, I was a little anxious because you know I am still a newcomer, and I have not done a lot, this is my third project in the film industry. But, then I told myself that you have chosen an industry where you are putting your project in front of people in a number of lakhs and crores, and everybody has their own opinion. So, you have made it with this intention and you should respect everybody’s opinion. So, if somebody appreciated the film I am really grateful to them, but if somebody doesn’t appreciate the film and doesn’t want to go and watch it I still respect their opinion. We have to be liberal and that’s also what our film says; we have to respect everybody’s opinion, and that’s what I am doing, I am respecting everybody’s opinion.

Was this a difficult character to portray?

It was! When you read something like this or when you even read in the news, you feel so bad and here I was living a character, her life. So, initially like the first 15 days when I was working on the script and doing workshops, it was like woh kehte hai na moh maaya chhut jaati hai zindagi se, I was in that zone which is not good as an actor. As I said I am a newcomer, so I still have to learn how to attach and detach. So, I was so attached to it that for 15-20 days, I just did not want to do anything that felt like I was enjoying life. I just wanted a simple life, just everything basic. I felt there was blankness in my life. But then, I think I found, Nimah after that; you will suffer, but then you will stand up, you will rise, and you will fight for everybody.

Also Read: Exclusive! Vipul Shah on The Kerala Story, "We knew that we will be labeled as a propaganda film. We are not against any caste or community"

Directed by Sudipto Sen, The Kerala Story also stars Adah Sharma, Siddhi Idnani, and Sonia Balani.

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.


 

Vipul Shah The Kerala Story Adah Sharma Yogita Bihani Sonia Balani Sidhi Idnani Sudipto Sen Vijay Krishna Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
tellychakkar-mansi's picture

About Author

Submitted by tellychakkar-mansi on Thu, 05/18/2023 - 03:15

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Exclusive! Yogita Bihani on controversies revolving around The Kerala Story, “Everybody has their opinion”
MUMBAI: Yogita Bihani plays the role of Nimah in the movie The Kerala Story. The actress’ performance has been liked by...
Shocking! Robbery at Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan’s house, Read more
MUMBAI: Over the time we have seen many cases of robbery in celebrities houses, these news have shocked the fans and...
Must read! Have a look at the stars who became famous with Tik Tok
MUMBAI: We have seen many names which have been grabbing the attention and winning the hearts of the fans through their...
Exclusive! Garmi actress Anushka Kaushik to be seen in movie Rumi Ki Sharafat
MUMBAI:Keeping the promise to deliver some exclusive information coming from the movies, digital shows and Television,...
Sapnon Ki Chhalaang: Wow! Radhika's family happy with Radhika's gesture of sharing happiness
MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television’s fiction offering 'Sapnon Ki Chhalaang' brings viewers the story of a girl of...
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum: Lovely! Surilii blushes hearing Shivendra’s name, Damayanti sees Shivendra’s rebellious side
MUMBAI:Delving into the lives of two strong-willed women from two diametrically opposing societal settings, each...
Recent Stories
Yogita Bihani
Exclusive! Yogita Bihani on controversies revolving around The Kerala Story, “Everybody has their opinion”
Latest Video
Related Stories
Salman Khan
Shocking! Robbery at Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan’s house, Read more
Exclusive! Garmi actress Anushka Kaushik to be seen in movie Rumi Ki Sharafat
Exclusive! Garmi actress Anushka Kaushik to be seen in movie Rumi Ki Sharafat
Aww! Check out the adorable Cannes red carpet moments of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with daughter Aaradhya over the years
Aww! Check out the adorable Cannes red carpet moments of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with daughter Aaradhya over the years
Siddhi Idnani
Exclusive! The Kerala Story actress Siddhi Idnani reveals a Muslim lady gave her a tight hug and said ‘thank you’
Exclusive! The Kerala Story actress Adah Sharma says, “If 15 people have rap*d you continuously for a month how will you give th
Exclusive! The Kerala Story actress Adah Sharma says, “If 15 people have rap*d you continuously for a month how will you give the proof”
Vipul Shah
Exclusive! Vipul Shah on The Kerala Story, "We knew that we will be labeled as a propaganda film. We are not against any caste or community"