Exclusive! Zara Hatke Zara Bachke actor Inaamulhaq says, “Content is the king and everyone needs to understand that”

MUMBAI:Inaamulhaq has impressed one and all with his performance in movies like Filmistaan, Airlift, Jolly LLB 2, Lucknow Central, and others. He will next be seen in Zara Hatke Zara Bachke which is slated to release on 2nd June 2023.

TellyChakkar recently interacted with Inaamulhaq and spoke to him about the movie, the box office dynamics and more...

Tell us something about your role in the film.

I play an interesting character. I think that I should be the surprise in the film, but in the trailer as they have put a glimpse of me, so even my look is out. My character’s name is Bhagwan Das and it’s a bit of an atrangi character, you will get to see the surprising shades of the character and it helps in giving the film a different direction, so it’s a prominent character.

How was your experience of working with Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan?

The experience was very good. They are very good human beings and very sweet people. It was really a good experience to work with them; they are very down to earth people, friendly, and like family.

After the pandemic, it is said that the movies that are visually grand would work well at the box office. What do you have to say about it?

It’s nothing like that. What will work and what will not work, no one can decide that. Audience will decide what they like and what they don’t like, and the audience has always welcomed new and good things. A lot of times it has happened that a movie starring stars becomes a flop, and a small movie without any star, but with a good story becomes a hit. Content is the king and everyone needs to understand that. Star value definitely adds to that and it is good for the opening of a film, but after three days the movie works because of its merit. If it’s a good film people will watch it. There’s no formula about what will work.

Directed by Laxman Utekar, Zara Hatka Zara Bachke stars Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan in the lead role.

