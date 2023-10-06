Exclusive! Zara Hatke Zara Bachke actor Inaamulhaq says, “I have been choosy because I don’t want to repeat and typecast myself”

Inaamulhaq is currently busy garnering praises for his performance in Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. TellyChakkar interacted with the actor and spoke to him about why he does less films and more...
Submitted by Murtuza Iqbal on Sat, 06/10/2023 - 18:12
movie_image: 
Exclusive! Zara Hatke Zara Bachke actor Inaamulhaq says, “I have been choosy because I don’t want to repeat and typecast myself”

MUMBAI:Inaamulhaq is currently busy garnering praises for his performance in Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. The film has done very well at the box office, and it has given the Hindi film industry a sigh of relief.

A few days ago, TellyChakkar interacted with Inaamulhaq who plays a very pivotal role in Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. When asked why he has been doing less work in the past few years, the actor told us, “There are very few casting directors who are visionary; others just want to stereotype you. If a performance of mine is appreciated, they then offer me similar roles, and I don’t want to do that. So, I have been choosy because I don’t want to repeat and typecast myself. I tried to do more work, but then I didn't get many good scripts. I don’t go to ask for work, so the script that comes to me I do that if I like it.”

Also Read:Must Read! Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, Gadar box office collection: Vicky Kaushal-Sara Ali Khan stays rock steady on its second Friday; Sunny Deol starrer takes a good start

“In 2020, I had decided that I will do more films and even in commercial space like I did Pagalpanti. But, unfortunately Covid happened and the whole scenario was changed. However now, intentionally I will try to do more films in a year because now good content is being made and people are experimenting. So, let’s hope next year, you won’t ask me this question,” he added.

When asked about his upcoming projects and if he is doing any web series, Inaamulhaq said, “I am not doing any series, but I am trying to make something like a small budget, but high concept cinema. There are two three projects like that in the pipeline. Then there’s one film that’s ready for a release is Pippa and there are four to five scripts in the process which I might do.”

Inaamulhaq has always impressed everyone with his performances in movies like Filmistaan, Airlift, Jolly LLB 2, and more.

Also Read: Exclusive! Zara Hatke Zara Bachke actor Inaamulhaq says, “Content is the king and everyone needs to understand that”

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.
 

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Inaamulhaq Vicky Kaushal Sara Ali Khan Pagalpanti Filmistaan Airlift Jolly LLB 2 Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Murtuza Iqbal's picture

About Author

Submitted by Murtuza Iqbal on Sat, 06/10/2023 - 18:12

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Rabb Se Hai Dua: Upcoming Drama! Heena comes to know Ghazal lacks in THIS skill
MUMBAI:  Rabb Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife....
Exclusive! Addhyayan Summan wants THIS contestant to win Khatron Ke Khiladi 13; reveals why he couldn’t participate in the reality show
MUMBAI:Addhyayan Summan is an actor and a singer. He was last seen in the OTT series Inspector Avinash and his...
Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan: Nok-Jhok! Radha’s cute drama to make Mohan subtly understand her demand
MUMBAI: The upcoming episode of Zee TV’s show, Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam: Radha Mohan has a lot of drama in store for the...
Exclusive! Zara Hatke Zara Bachke actor Inaamulhaq says, “I have been choosy because I don’t want to repeat and typecast myself”
MUMBAI:Inaamulhaq is currently busy garnering praises for his performance in Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. The film has done...
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3: OMG! Ram takes Priya on a romantic date
MUMBAI:  Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has been one of the most loved TV shows. The gripping storyline and fantastic...
Must Read! Here is what we can expect from the season 2 of the show Dahaad
MUMBAI: Amazon Prime video latest offering the hard is currently grabbing the attention of the fans and winning the...
Recent Stories
Exclusive! Zara Hatke Zara Bachke actor Inaamulhaq says, “I have been choosy because I don’t want to repeat and typecast myself”
Exclusive! Zara Hatke Zara Bachke actor Inaamulhaq says, “I have been choosy because I don’t want to repeat and typecast myself”
Latest Video
Related Stories
Raveena Tandon
Cute! Raveena Tandon’s daughter Rasha Thadani interacts with paparazzi; netizens say, “How cute pretty and adorable she is”
Deepika Padukone
Shocking! These Hindi film celebrities faced sexual abuse
Ganapath
Tiger Shroff shares an update on his upcoming film Ganapath part 1 on high fan demand; writes “It will be worth your wait”
Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, Gadar
Must Read! Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, Gadar box office collection: Vicky Kaushal-Sara Ali Khan stays rock steady on its second Friday; Sunny Deol starrer takes a good start
Shiny Ahuja
Must Read! Shiny Ahuja, the promising actor whose career took a U-turn after being accused of molestation, here’s all you need to know about him
Animal
Wow! Here is when the pre teaser of the movie Animal will be out