Exclusive! Zara Hatke Zara Bachke actor Inaamulhaq says, “I have been choosy because I don’t want to repeat and typecast myself”

Inaamulhaq is currently busy garnering praises for his performance in Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. The film has done very well at the box office, and it has given the Hindi film industry a sigh of relief.

A few days ago, TellyChakkar interacted with Inaamulhaq who plays a very pivotal role in Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. When asked why he has been doing less work in the past few years, the actor told us, “There are very few casting directors who are visionary; others just want to stereotype you. If a performance of mine is appreciated, they then offer me similar roles, and I don’t want to do that. So, I have been choosy because I don’t want to repeat and typecast myself. I tried to do more work, but then I didn't get many good scripts. I don’t go to ask for work, so the script that comes to me I do that if I like it.”

“In 2020, I had decided that I will do more films and even in commercial space like I did Pagalpanti. But, unfortunately Covid happened and the whole scenario was changed. However now, intentionally I will try to do more films in a year because now good content is being made and people are experimenting. So, let’s hope next year, you won’t ask me this question,” he added.

When asked about his upcoming projects and if he is doing any web series, Inaamulhaq said, “I am not doing any series, but I am trying to make something like a small budget, but high concept cinema. There are two three projects like that in the pipeline. Then there’s one film that’s ready for a release is Pippa and there are four to five scripts in the process which I might do.”

Inaamulhaq has always impressed everyone with his performances in movies like Filmistaan, Airlift, Jolly LLB 2, and more.

