Explosive! Actor Annu Kapoor faces Cyber Fraud, duped of Rs 4.36 lakh, scroll down to know more

After getting robbed in Paris earlier this year, actor Annu Kapoor has been robbed of ₹4.3 lakh by an online fraudster following which he filed a complaint with the Oshiwara Police

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 10/03/2022 - 09:36
movie_image: 
MUMBAI: After getting robbed in Paris earlier this year, actor Annu Kapoor has been duped of ₹4.3 lakh by an online fraudster. However, the Oshiwara Police took immediate action and assured the actor of recovery of the money.

The actor thanked the Mumbai Police for 'immediate and effective action taken against fraud' in his bank account.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Annu shared a picture as he posed with police officers. He wrote, "I would like to express my sincere thanks and appreciation to Mumbai Police of Oshiwara, cyber crime wing for their immediate and effective action taken against fraud in my bank account." He also tagged the police officers of the cyber-crime who helped him get his money back.

Reportedly, a person called Annu on the pretext of getting his Know Your Customer (KYC) details updated with a private sector bank. As he posed as an employee of the bank, in which Anuu has his account, he shared his bank details and One Time Password (OTP), said the police. After some time on Thursday, Annu received another call from the bank informing him that his bank account had been compromised and the amount was fraudulently transferred. The bank then deactivated Annu's account.

Credit: Hindustan Times

TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 10/03/2022 - 09:36

