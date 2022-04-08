Explosive! After Mallika Sherawat and Kangana Ranaut’s casting couch remark, KRK asks “Why are they revealing the truth when their career is over?”

MUMBAI: Kamaal R Khan often makes headlines for his controversial statements.

He sent shockwaves yesterday when he announced his retirement as a film critic. He claimed Laal Singh Chaddha led by Aamir Khan will be the last movie he reviews. But that doesn’t mean he will stop his remarks on Bollywood celebs. His latest attack is on Kangana Ranaut and Mallika Sherawat over their casting couch claims in Bollywood.

For the uninitiated, Kangana has exposed Bollywood multiple times earlier. Whether it is Aditya Pancholi, Karan Johar or Hrithik Roshan, she has never held herself from speaking her side of the story. On the other hand, Mallika has been unveiling the dark side of Bollywood and recently spoke about how actresses are called at home even at 3AM by the leading actors who ask them to compromise.

Reacting to the same, KRK took to Twitter and wrote, “Today Mallika Sherawat said:- No heroine can get a film without sleeping with big stars. Kangana Ranaut also said same thing. Now question is, that why these Actresses are revealing this truth now, when their career is over? And it’s wish of the actress if she accepts the offer.”

The comments section of KRK’s post was divided with opinions. A user wrote, “Very funny. Mallika Sherawat wants to save her undignified personality and character. And she wants to protect her unsuccessful career too. No one will accept her statement. Anyone accept Kajol. Sridevi. Maduri. Juhi got films sleeping with heroes? No! No one will accept.” Meanwhile, another user taunted KRK. “You also reveal that you’re paid for saying things on social media… Now the question is, why suddenly this question?” read the comment.

