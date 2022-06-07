Explosive! After Salman Khan his lawyer gets death threat from Lawrence Bishnoi gang

MUMBAI: Days after Bollywood superstar Salman Khan received a threat letter from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, his lawyer too has now received a similar threat. According to the media reports, Salman's lawyer Hastimal Saraswat who is representing the actor in the blackbuck poaching case in Jodhpur received a letter which stated that the gang will "not spare anyone".

Also Read: Hilarious! This is how Shahrukh Khan reacted when a reporter asked him about his Eid plans

The letter reportedly read, "You will meet the same fate as Moose Wala. We will not spare anyone. Not even your family members". Reports also stated that the letter was signed with the initials LB and GB, referring to gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldie Brar.

A complaint in this regard has been lodged with the Jodhpur police and officials are now investigating the letter.

Also Read: OMG! Salman Khan and Shahrukh Khan to join hands for This film?

Last month, Salman and his father Salim Khan had received a letter which stated that the father-son duo "will soon meet Moose Wala's fate". An unidentified person dropped the letter on a bench at Bandra Bandstand where Salim Khan was sitting after a morning walk.

On the work front, Salman Khan will be next seen in Tiger 3 co-starring Katrina Kaif. He is currently busy shooting for Bhaijaan and is all set to make a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan.

Credit: The Free Press Journal



