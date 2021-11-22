Explosive! Aryan Khan's bail order by Bombay High Court states there is no evidence against him for consipracy

MUMBAI: The order of Bombay High Court, which granted bail to Aryan Khan, son of Shah Rukh Khan in the cruise drug case has been released. In the order, Justice Nitin Sambre has said that there was no prima facie evidence against Aryan, Arbaaz Merchant, and Munmun Dhamecha for the offence of conspiracy under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

"Having regard to the material brought on record by the Respondent on the issue of conspiracy, this Court prima facie has not noticed any positive evidence against the Applicants on the said issue. This Court is of the opinion that the claim put forth by the Respondent that Applicants should be considered to have intention to commit an offence under the NDPS Act, having found in possession of commercial quantity, in the backdrop of case of hatching conspiracy is liable to be rejected," the Court said.

It said that just because the accused were travelling on the cruise, it cannot be a ground to invoke the offence of Section 29 against the accused.

The accused were granted bail by the High Court on October 28. The Court had delivered a short order while the speaking order setting out the reasons was not delivered until today.

In the order made available on the High Court website, the Court noted that no drug was found in Aryan's possession.

It observed that the WhatsApp chats of the actor's son did not have anything objectionable suggesting that there was conspiracy on his part to commit offences under NDPS Act.

Credits: Bar and Bench