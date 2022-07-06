Explosive! Bollywood actors who spoke about suffering sexual abuse

Sexual abuse is one of the heinous crimes, and several Bollywood actors have opened up about the same.

Explosive! Bollywood actors who spoke about suffering sexual abuse

MUMBAI: Sexual abuse is one of the heinous crimes, and several Bollywood actors have opened up about the same. 

Yes, over the years, Bollywood celebrities have come out in public and shared their experiences of being sexually abused at some point in their lives, exemplifying that it can happen to anyone, at any time, and in any place, and emphasizing the importance of raising awareness about the issue. 

Check out a few Bollywood actors who spoke about suffering sexual abuse. 

Deepika Padukone: The actress stated in an interview during the promotion of her film Padmaavat that she and her family were going down the street after eating at a restaurant when she was 14 or 15 years old. She was strolling with her mother behind her, while her sister and father walked ahead. And then there was a man who brushed past her. The actress revealed that she turned around, followed that person, caught him by the collar in the middle of the street, slapped him, and walked away, despite the fact that she could have ignored it and claimed it didn’t happen. 

Akshay Kumar: The actor too has suffered sexual abuse. “When I was six, I was on my way to a neighbour’s house when the lift man touched my butt,” Akshay remarked during a conference on women’s safety, recalling an event from his childhood. I was quite agitated and informed my father. He made a police report. The liftman turned out to be a history-sheeter, according to the inquiry. 

Sonam Kapoor: The actress disclosed that she was molested when she was 13 years old during a roundtable discussion with journalist Rajeev Masand. The actress revealed that she and her pals had gone to the cinema and that a man approached her from behind and simply held her breasts. She started shaking and shivering, despite the fact that she didn’t have breasts at the time, and she had no idea what was going on. The actress continued, “I simply sat there and finished watching the movie because for the longest time I felt like I had done something wrong.” 

Neena Gupta: The veteran actress speaks about being abused as a young child in an excerpt from her autobiography Sach Kahun Toh. She revealed that the doctor began by inspecting her eye infection before moving down to examine other regions that were unrelated to her eye. Even though she was terrified, the actress said that she chose not to tell her mother for fear of being blamed. 

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 06/07/2022 - 19:06

