Explosive! Bollywood Bhaijaan SLAPPED a security guard right across the face and the reason will leave you in splits
Salman Khan who is all set for Tiger 3’s release will be next seen in No Entry sequel helmed by Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 director Anees Bazmee co-starring Anil Kapoor and Fardeen Khan
MUMBAI: Bollywood’s Bhaijaan Salman Khan enjoys a massive fan following worldwide, and it’s not just for his mass entertaining films but also his kind, calm and loving nature. His truest fans will know that Khan is one of the most heartwarming actors.
However, back in 2019, the actor made headlines for all the wrong reasons. According to a video that went viral that year, Salman was seen slapping one of his guards.
The video shows Salman Khan coming out from an event. Amidst this chaos ensued which was recorded in the video, one of the guards who was protecting Salman Khan’s allegedly pushed a fan in the crowd to make way, but this did not settle well with the actor.
Omg, @BeingSalmanKhan literally slapped a security guard for getting rough with a fan kid! #Bharat #SalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/05VFSRecmP— ️️ ️️️️️️️️️ ️️ ️️ ️️ (@heartgetshurt) June 5, 2019
The Dabangg actor was seen walking up to the guard and slapping him in front of everyone and warning him before leaving the area. While many bashed the actor for his actions, his fans also appreciated this humble and respectful side of his.
On the professional front, Salman Khan is now gearing up for the release of his next big project Tiger 3. The actor would also kick start shooting for Anees Bazmee directorial No Entry 3 starring Anil Kapoor and Fardeen Khan.
Credit: Koimoi
