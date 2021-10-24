Explosive! Check out celebrities who were arrested for drug abuse

MUMBAI: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan got arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau in a drug bust case raided in an alleged rave party in Mumbai’s luxury cruise.

The arrest of Aryan Khan in a drug case has not only made national headlines it also horrified many people. However, he isn't the only person to be accused of being involved in a narcotics case. Several celebrities have been accused of abusing illegal substances. Since the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput a year and a half ago, the NCB has actively investigated the link between Bollywood and drugs.

Take a look at some of the celebrities who have been arrested for drug possession and consumption.

Rhea Chakraborty: In 2020, the actor-VJ and close friend of Sushant Singh Rajput was arrested, along with her brother Showik Chakraborty, on charges of arranging drugs for the late actor. However, later they were granted bail.

Armaan Kohli: He was detained in a drug seizure case in August 2021. The NCB apprehended him after discovering 1.2 grammes of cocaine in his home. His bail request was denied.

Sanjay Dutt: After being caught in possession of illegal drugs, Sanjay Dutt spent five months in jail in 1982.

Fardeen Khan: He was detained by NCB in Mumbai on May 5, 2001, for reportedly attempting to purchase cocaine. In 2012, he was given immunity from prosecution in the case by a special court.

Bharti Singh: NCB detained Bharti Singh and her spouse, Haarsh Limbachiyaa, in November 2020. Investigators found ganja at their home and office. However, they were granted bail later.

