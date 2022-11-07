Explosive! Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi demands public apology from Salman Khan and HERE is the reason

MUMBAI: The Delhi Police special cell said on Sunday that jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi who has killed Sidhu Moose Wala claimed that his community would never forgive Bollywood star Salman Khan unless he makes a public apology for killing a blackbuck, which is regarded holy by the Bishnoi community.

HGS Dhaliwal, special commissioner (special cell) said, Bishnoi admitted under questioning that acquittal or punishment from the court would not be the final decision for him since the Bishnois believe the blackbuck to be the reincarnation of their spiritual leader, Bhagwan Jambeshwar, also known as Jambaji.

"The actor and his father must publicly apologise at Jambaji temple or the Bishnois would murder them", Bishnoi was quoted saying.

Hastimal Saraswat, Salman Khan's attorney in the blackbuck poaching case, allegedly received a death threat in a letter reportedly sent at the direction of the Bishnoi gang about a week before Bishnoi made the confessions during his interrogation in connection with the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala, a senior police officer claimed.

According to the letter, the attorney was cautioned "to suffer the same fate as Sidhu Moose Wala," the officer added.

Last month, a few days after the death of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala, actor Salman Khan got a threat letter.

