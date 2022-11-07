Explosive! Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi demands public apology from Salman Khan and HERE is the reason

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi claimed that his community demands public apology from Bollywood star Salman Khan for killing a blackbuck, which is regarded holy by the Bishnoi community

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 07/11/2022 - 15:04
movie_image: 
Explosive! Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi demands public apology from Salman Khan and HERE is the reason

MUMBAI: The Delhi Police special cell said on Sunday that jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi who has killed Sidhu Moose Wala claimed that his community would never forgive Bollywood star Salman Khan unless he makes a public apology for killing a blackbuck, which is regarded holy by the Bishnoi community.

Also Read: Superb! This is how Salman Khan stood by Babhiji Ghar Par Hai fame Aasif Sheikh in his bad phase

HGS Dhaliwal, special commissioner (special cell) said, Bishnoi admitted under questioning that acquittal or punishment from the court would not be the final decision for him since the Bishnois believe the blackbuck to be the reincarnation of their spiritual leader, Bhagwan Jambeshwar, also known as Jambaji.

"The actor and his father must publicly apologise at Jambaji temple or the Bishnois would murder them", Bishnoi was quoted saying.

Also Read: Superb! This is how Salman Khan stood by Babhiji Ghar Par Hai fame Aasif Sheikh in his bad phase

Hastimal Saraswat, Salman Khan's attorney in the blackbuck poaching case, allegedly received a death threat in a letter reportedly sent at the direction of the Bishnoi gang about a week before Bishnoi made the confessions during his interrogation in connection with the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala, a senior police officer claimed.

According to the letter, the attorney was cautioned "to suffer the same fate as Sidhu Moose Wala," the officer added.

Last month, a few days after the death of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala, actor Salman Khan got a threat letter.

Credit: Times Now

Bollywood movies Salman Khan Lawrence Bishnoi Tiger 3 Bhaijaan No Entry 2 Biwi No 1 bodyguard sidhu moose wala Blackbuck Murder TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 07/11/2022 - 15:04

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Upcoming Danger! Sai shocked to see Pakhi’s NEW avatar
MUMBAI: The upcoming episode of the Star Plus serial Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has a lot of drama in store for the...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Heartbreaking! Abhimanyu breaks down after receiving MRI reports
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running TV show. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts...
Banni Chow Home Delivery: Upcoming Challenge! Malini to exploit Banni’s past
MUMBAI: Shashi Sumeet has produced several hit series, including Kyun Utthey Dil Chhod Aaye and Barrister Babu, Meet.  ...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Shocking! Harshvardhan steps out of the Birla house
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running TV show. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts...
Explosive! Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi demands public apology from Salman Khan and HERE is the reason
MUMBAI: The Delhi Police special cell said on Sunday that jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi who has killed Sidhu Moose...
Oops! Navya Nanda Naveli spotted with rumoured boyfriend Siddhant Chaturvedi, hides her face from paps
MUMBAI: Gehraiyaan fame Siddhant Chaturvedi and Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Nanda Naveli were spotted...
Recent Stories
Explosive! Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi demands public apology from Salman Khan and HERE is the reason
Explosive! Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi demands public apology from Salman Khan and HERE is the reason
Latest Video