Explosive! Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor finally accepts that he is in a relationship

Before his acting debut, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor worked as an assistant director on Anurag Kashyap's 2015 film Bombay Velvet. He made his acting debut with Rakesh Omprakash Mehra's film Mirzya opposite actress Saiyami Kher in 2016.
MUMBAI: Before his acting debut, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor worked as an assistant director on Anurag Kashyap's 2015 film Bombay Velvet. He made his acting debut with Rakesh Omprakash Mehra's film Mirzya opposite actress Saiyami Kher in 2016. His second film, Bhavesh Joshi Superhero was directed by Vikramaditya Motwane and released in 2018. In 2020, he worked with Vikramaditya Motwane again in the Netflix film AK vs AK, in which he played a fictionalized version of himself.

Now, he has confirmed that he is in a relationship. The actor had sparked speculations about his relationship after he was spotted with a mystery woman in March. He has now said that he does have a girlfriend and would like to cook for her.

Harsh Varrdhan is currently preparing for the release of his upcoming film Thar, which also stars his father Anil Kapoor. In an interview ahead of Thar's release on Netflix, Harsh spoke about his a girlfriend.

Asked if being a foodie, he can cook as well, Harsh said, "No yaar. You know I have a girlfriend now, and I want to learn how to cook. I really do."

This comes after Harsh was spotted holding hands with a woman in March. Her identity is not known yet. They continued to hold hands even as the paparazzi took pictures and shot videos of them before they walked into a building.

Harsh also revealed that he moved out of his parents Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor's house in Juhu last year to his place in Carter Road. He said that he made the decision as he realised after the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic that he wanted to live by himself. He also spoke about his plans of buying a second-hand Lamborghini, noting that his parents don't pay his for expenses.

Harsh plays Siddharth, an antique dealer in Thar, a thriller that will start streaming on Netflix on May 6. The film also stars Satish Kaushik and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

Thar is a neo-Western action thriller film written and directed by Raj Singh Chaudhary and produced by Anil and Harshvardhan Kapoor. Set in the 80s, Thar is inspired by Western noir genres and follows a man who moves to a big town to seek a job and avenge his past.

For more news from the entertainment industry, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits: Hindustan Times

