EXPLOSIVE! This is how Kajal Aggarwal RESPONDED after getting called out for COPYING poem

Kajal Aggarwal has carved a niche for herself in the entertainment industry. While she is renowned for her acting chops and good looks, currently she is making headlines for getting trolled for one of her Instagram posts.
Kajal Aggarwal has carved a niche for herself in the entertainment industry. While she is renowned for her acting chops and good looks, currently she is making headlines for getting trolled for one of her Instagram posts.

ALSO READ: Kajal Aggarwal walked out of 'Acharya' on her own: Koratala Siva

Well, the actress, on Sunday, got called out for copying a writer's poem as well as the caption for her Instagram post on Mother's Day. However, after this, Kajal edited her post and gave credit to the writer Sarah for the poem. However, she disabled the comments on the post following the backlash. To mark the occasion of Mother's Day, Kajal had shared a poem titled Dear Mum. Taking to her Instagram Stories, writer-poet Sarah shared a screenshot, now-deleted, of Kajal's earlier post. Sarah wrote, "My Dear Mum poem passed off as original work by @kajalaggarwalofficial. Even the caption is copied with a few words swapped out haha. If anyone has time to comment on her post asking her to give me credit, would hugely appreciate it!! Hopefully a misunderstanding..."  In her next story, Sarah shared a screenshot, now-deleted, of Kajal's Instagram page and wrote, "If anyone has time to visit her page and tag me in the post, that would be great (folded hands emojis) for someone with this many followers it will probably get ignored but it's pretty disappointing! The weird copy of my original caption with a few words swapped out makes me think it isn't an honest mistake. @kajalaggarwalofficial."

Sarah also wrote, "Wow, thanks for the support everyone! Hopefully, it's just a misunderstanding! I submitted a copyright infringement report via Instagram anyway, which should encourage for credit to be given in case she doesn't see the comments. Also hope everyone had a lovely Mother's Day weekend!"

Post Sarah highlighted that Kajal copied her poem and caption, the actress edited her social media post. She shared the full poem and wrote in the caption, "I love you @vinayagg2060 you’re the most special person in my life! Thank you for being the best nani to Neil..Poem courtesy - @matrescentmuse."

Take a look below.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CdR3kILhcGA/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

What is your take on the same? Hit the comment section.

Keep reading this space for more updates.

ALSO READ: Congratulations! Kajal Aggarwal welcomes her first child

CREDIT:  HINDUSTAN TIMES

Kajal Aggarwal Mother's Day Instagram post Sarah Bollywood movies Bollywood News TellyChakkar social media actors Instagram stories plagiarism TellyChakkar
