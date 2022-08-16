Explosive! This is how makers react to producers demanding monetary compensation against loss incurred from Laal Singh Chaddha

MUMBAI: Ever since Laal Singh Chaddha hasn’t managed to earn even 50 crores within 4 days of release. The film got the lowest opening of 13 crore on day one at the box office. The reports claimed that Aamir is in a state of shock with these numbers and is ready to compensate the producers of the film. However, the producers of the film finally claim the reports to be baseless.

As per the report, Viacom 18 Ceo Ajit Andhare asserted, "There are no external distributors, it’s being distributed by V18Studios, and no money is lost in the first place. The film is still running in theatres both in India and internationally. This is baseless speculation". While earlier Bollywood Hungama had claimed that Aamir is badly affected by the result of LSC, " Aamir had worked hard to make the best version of Forrest Gump possible. The rejection has hit him very hard".

Laal Singh Chaddha faced a massive boycott ever since the trailer reels. The netizens strongly rejected the film based on Aamir deprecating the religious sentiments of Hindus through his films and more. However, before the release, Aamir Khan had even insisted everyone not boycott his film as he has immensely worked hard and there are a lot of people, associated with the film who have spring hopes.

Credit: BollywoodLife