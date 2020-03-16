Explosive! Kareena Kapoor's son Jeh to make his Bollywood debut?

MUMBAI: The wait is finally over as the makers of Laal Singh Chaddha, starring Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor, have unveiled the trailer. Helmed by Advait Chandan, the film is a Hindi adaptation of the hit Hollywood film Forrest Gump. Aamir plays the role of a Laal, a specially-abled child, while Mona Singh plays his mother, who will move mountains to make sure that her son receives normal treatment from society.

Sharing the trailer on Instagram, Kareena wrote, “A pandemic, two lockdowns, and a baby later... one of my most special films... also because my Jeh baba is very much a part of it (in my tummy). Thank you Advait and Aamir for having not just me but the both of us in it... it's something I will cherish forever. Over to you guys, finally... #LaalSinghChaddha.”

Have a look.

A fan commented on the trailer, “We can already tell all the hard-work you've put into this.” Another said, “Whatttaaaaaa trailer.......Aamir Khan, Name is enough to make it a classic and you are looking very beautiful.” Many other commented on Kareena's return, “The queen is back.”

Kareena was pregnant with Jehangir (Jeh) during the shoot of laal Singh Chaddha. He was born on February 21 last year.

Last year, Aamir had also talked about how the shooting of the film was a very complicated process as they were not just dealing with coronavirus but with a pregnant Kareena as well. He said in a video, "While the rest of the world was dealing with Corona, we were dealing with Corona and Kareena who was the heroine of the film, she got pregnant, another complication so we are like one more gust of wind has pushed us in another direction."

Meanwhile, the songs from ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ have taken over the hearts and souls of fans. Both ‘Kahani’ and ‘Main Ki Karan?’ have become popular and the most played songs in India.

