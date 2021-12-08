Explosive! KRK calls Jacqueline Fernandez ‘Gold Digger’ amid viral pics with conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar; questions ‘how did she get so many films without knowing acting’

MUMBAI: Jacqueline Fernandez has carved a niche for herself in showbiz. While she has wowed the audience with her acting chops and glamorous screen presence, she is currently in the limelight for not-so-happy reasons.

The actress is grabbing eyeballs ever since her pictures with Sukesh Chandrasekhar went viral. ED is reportedly all set to question her regarding ties with the conman. Amidst it all, Kamaal R Khan aka KRK has shared his opinion on the Bollywood beauty and passed some cheap remarks.

ALSO READ: OMG! Did Salman Khan replace Jacqueline Fernandez from Da-bangg concert?

For the uninitiated, Jacqueline and Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi have been summoned by the ED in a 200 crore money laundering case. They have a common connection – Sukesh Chandrasekhar, who reportedly gave expensive gifts to both the actresses. Jacqueline Fernandez was reportedly stopped from flying out of the country last week. The actress is said to be confronted regarding her ties with the millionaire conman by the ED anytime soon. Amidst it all, KRK has passed some derogatory remarks against the actress.

Taking to Twitter, KRK shared intimate pictures of Jacqueline Fernandez and Sukesh Chandrasekhar and wrote, “Ye Iss Baat Ka proof hai Ki Paise Main Kitni power Hoti hai. I am right madam Ji @Asli_Jacqueline !” In another tweet, he shared, “Ab Waqt Aa Gaya Hai Asleel #JacquelineFernandez Ka review Karne Ka. How did she got so many films without knowing acting? How big Gold digger she is? Etc. Etc.”

When a female user slammed him for passing such remark against a woman, he replied, “Matlab Aap Karain Toh Ras Leela. Aur Hum Bata Bhi Dain Toh Character Dheela?”

Take a look below.

Ye Iss Baat Ka proof hai Ki Paise Main Kitni power Hoti hai. I am right madam Ji @Asli_Jacqueline! pic.twitter.com/u6VA7Paxdy — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) December 8, 2021

Ab Waqt Aa Gaya Hai Asleel #JacquelineFernandez Ka review Karne Ka. How did she got so many films without knowing acting? How big Gold digger she is? Etc. Etc. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) December 8, 2021

Matlab Aap Karain Toh Ras Leela. Aur Hum Bata Bhi Dain Toh Character Dheela? https://t.co/3asXQtTJuu — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) December 8, 2021

Keep reading this space for more updates.

ALSO READ: Trend Alert! Salman Khan on Jacqueline, Disha Patani gets trolled, Saif starts shooting for Vikram Vedha, and more…

CREDIT: KOIMOI