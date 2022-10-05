Explosive! Kunal Khemu lashes out at trolls for targeting Taimur

Kunal Khemu is a Bollywood actor well known for his performance in Golmaal Again, Malang, and many other Bollywood films
MUMBAI: In the recent past, Kareena Kapoor Khan's son Taimur Ali Khan was caught yelling at the paparazzi on the cameras, and the netizens left no stones unturned shaming the little kid over his inappropriate behaviour. While some blamed Kareena and Saif Ali Khan over their upbringing, others defended Taimur and slammed the trolls for targeting a little kid.

Also Read: OMG! Kunal Khemu and Soha Ali Khan experience horrific incident

When Kunal Kemmu was asked about Taimur being trolled, the Golmaal Again actor asserted, "A kid is a kid. He can do whatever he wants, whatever she wants. If you're gonna come into their face and take a picture, and somebody has a problem with how that kid is behaving, then that is that person's problem."

Also Read: Ouch! Soha Ali Khan beats up Kunal Kemmu in funny video

When asked if he feels the paparazzi should cut back on this, he said, "Of course. But I think it's also the people who sit there wanting to comment on this, they need to change. It's very easy to sit and give comments. What I love about kids is they don't care, yeah and they don't have to be diplomatic. If they don't like something, they're like 'I don't want it.”

“Taimur couldn't speak and he was in somebody's lap and somebody was clicking and he couldn't do anything. Now if he doesn't like it, he is going to say it and one just can't judge a kid if he is uncomfortable with the cameras,” he concluded.

Credit: FilmiBeat

TellyChakkar Bollywood movies Kunal Khemu Saif Ali Khan Kareena Kapoor Khan Tamur Ali Khan
