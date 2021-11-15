EXPLOSIVE! ‘My rights as a law abiding proud citizen in India should be protected’ - Shilpa Shetty Kundra on ‘Rs 1.51 crore cheating case’

MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra has broken her silence over Rs 1.51 crore cheating case.

The cheating case has been lodged against her and Raj Kundra by a businessman alleging cheating and forgery.

Shilpa Shetty took to her Twitter handle and shared an official statement on the same and dismissed any such activity done by the couple. The statement reads, “Woke up to an FIR registered in Raj and my name! Shocked! To set the record straight, SFL fitness, a venture run by Kashiff Khan. He had taken naming rights of brand SFL to open SFL fitness gyms around the country. All deals were struck by him and he was signatory in banking and day-to-day affairs. We are not aware of his transactions nor have we received a single rupee from him for the same. All franchisee’s dealth directly with Kashiff. The company closed in 2014 and was entirely handled by Kashiff Khan.”

She added, “I have worked very hard over the last 28 years. And it pains me to see that my name and reputation is getting damaged and dragged so loosely. To get eyeballs. My rights as a law abiding proud citizen in India should be protected. With gratide. Shilpa Shetty Kundra (sic)”

According to the Times Now report, a businessman has lodged a cheating and forgery case against the couple, and demanded Rs 1.51 crore from the couple. The case is in the connection to a fitness enterprise started by Shilpa, and Raj. The businessman accused the couple of taking the money from the investors across the country for the venture, and when he demanded the return of his Rs 1.51 crore, the couple allegedly threatened him.

