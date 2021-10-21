Explosive! NCB team visited Shah Rukh Khan's bungalow Mannat in Aryan Khan drug's case

MUMBAI: A team of the Narcotics Control Bureau on Thursday visited superstar Shah Rukh Khan's Mumbai bungalow Mannat in connection with son Aryan Khan's drugs bust case.

As per reports, the NCB team was at SRK's residence for some documentation work. Top officials confirmed no raids were conducted at Mannat. Instead, the NCB team visited SRK's residence to complete some documentation work.

Also Read: Big update! Shah Rukh Khan meets son Aryan Khan in Arthur Road Jail

Earlier today, SRK was snapped visiting his son Aryan Khan at the Arthur Road Jail where the latter is lodged with other criminals after his bail plea was rejected by a Special NDPS court on October 20.

Meanwhile, the Bombay High Court on Thursday posted October 26 the hearing of the bail application of Aryan Khan, arrested in a drugs case by the NCB. The matter came up before Justice N.W. Sambre with Khan's lawyer Satish Maneshinde seeking an urgent hearing on Friday or Monday.

Also Read: Big development: Another setback for Shah Rukh Khan as his son Aryan’s bail rejected by sessions court; his lawyer to apply in high court

However, Justice Sambre decided to take up the matter on next Tuesday, and Aryan may have to spend five more days in custody.

In the meantime, Bollywood actress Ananya Panday's residence in Mumbai's Bandra was searched by NCB sleuths after her name reportedly appeared in Aryan Khan's WhatsApp chats. Ananya has been summoned to the NCB office at 2 pm today (October 21) in connection with the Mumbai drugs case and her phone has been reportedly seized as of now.

Credit: DNA