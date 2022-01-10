Explosive! Netizens criticize Tamil actor Siddharth for hurling 'sexual slur' at Saina Nehwal

MUMBAI: Tamil actor Siddharth is making headlines for all the wrong reasons.

The actor who was also a part of Aamir Khan's Rang De Basanti is pretty active on Twitter and his recent comment on Saina Nehwal has left netizens fuming.

ALSO READ: Saina Nehwal lauds Parineeti Chopra’s performance in her biopic - Saina, READ

Siddharth’s comment is being considered as a 'sexual slur'. Ace Badminton player Saina Nehwal made a tweet about PM Narendra Modi's security lapse incident. She mentioned that at no cost, PM's security should be compromised.

The actor has responded the same. He wrote, "Subtle cock champion of the world... Thank God we have protectors of India. Folded hands. Shame on you #Rihanna."

Siddharth’s comment has not gone down well with netizens who are bashing him left, right and centre.

Take a look.

Look at the double standards of this man @Actor_Siddharth#Siddharth stands exposed



On odd days On Even days pic.twitter.com/O0c375zJgb — Sheetal Chopra (@SheetalPronamo) January 10, 2022

Shows his upbringing & class! @Actor_Siddharth perhaps forgot actors are all about 100 retakes, but champs like @NSaina are a rare breed of individuals among a billion Indians! — Tridib Baparnash (@TridibIANS) January 10, 2022

It's not just young brainwashed kids who harass women online. It's a pervasive,dirty,deep rooted mindset.Abusing people's mothers or using sexual slurs is getting normalised by creeps like this Siddharth guy, who are "influencers"

Note the intolerance to a national icons opinion pic.twitter.com/Bb2vu1mNhF — Smita Barooah (@smitabarooah) January 10, 2022

This is plain sick misogynist harrasment of @nsaina by Siddharth.

Shameful. https://t.co/cqe0QTniWT — Maya (@Sharanyashettyy) January 10, 2022

Dimwit @actor_siddharth while you were running naked on Chennai roads, she was training to bring championship to our Country. So better know your place distilled moron pic.twitter.com/v6YktD3jdX — Arvinth (@arvinth_e) January 9, 2022

So @TwitterIndia provides a blue tick and normalises this crass sexual slur hurled at a national sports icon by a two-bit actor, and they talk about how they want to make Twitter a ‘safe space’ for women. This is not the first time this Siddharth Sicko has done this. pic.twitter.com/PQkliIMRQY — Shefali Vaidya. (@ShefVaidya) January 10, 2022

What’s your take on the same? Hit the comment section.

Keep reading this space for more updates.

ALSO READ: OMG! Did Anushka Sharma's Bengali accent in Chakda Xpress teaser impress Twitterati?

CREDIT: BOLLYWOODLIFE