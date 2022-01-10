News

Explosive! Netizens criticize Tamil actor Siddharth for hurling 'sexual slur' at Saina Nehwal

Siddharth’s comment has not gone down well with netizens who are bashing him left, right and centre.

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
10 Jan 2022 04:20 PM
Mumbai

MUMBAI: Tamil actor Siddharth is making headlines for all the wrong reasons.

The actor who was also a part of Aamir Khan's Rang De Basanti is pretty active on Twitter and his recent comment on Saina Nehwal has left netizens fuming.

ALSO READ: Saina Nehwal lauds Parineeti Chopra’s performance in her biopic - Saina, READ

Siddharth’s comment is being considered as a 'sexual slur'. Ace Badminton player Saina Nehwal made a tweet about PM Narendra Modi's security lapse incident. She mentioned that at no cost, PM's security should be compromised.

The actor has responded the same. He wrote, "Subtle cock champion of the world... Thank God we have protectors of India. Folded hands. Shame on you #Rihanna."

Siddharth’s comment has not gone down well with netizens who are bashing him left, right and centre.

Take a look.

What’s your take on the same? Hit the comment section.

Keep reading this space for more updates.

ALSO READ: OMG! Did Anushka Sharma's Bengali accent in Chakda Xpress teaser impress Twitterati?

CREDIT: BOLLYWOODLIFE

Tags Tamil actor Siddharth Saina Nehwal Tweets Instagram TellyChakkar

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.

Also See

Latest