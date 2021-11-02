Explosive! Netizens tag Katrina Kaif as ‘The Botox Queen’, troll her massively on social media

MUMBAI: Netizens leave no stone unturned to troll celebrities specially Bollywood actresses on different social media platforms for different reasons; be it looks, color, size, acting skills or even making their personal choices.

This time Katrina Kaif has been kept in the spotlight over her recent appearance on a magazine cover.

Katrina Kaif’s latest look on a magazine cover has just spread like wildfire on social media as the netizens can’t stop discussing the so-called ‘work’ she has done.

The question is why troll someone over what they do with their body? How can one be expected to look like they are still in their 20s, as ageing is a natural process?

Netizens trolled the Ek Tha Tiger actress recently on Twitter. One netizen was quoted saying ‘Katrina is all Botox !!! What happened to herrr’, while the other tweeted ‘Katrina Kaif will get married after making sure that there is no space left for a further botox treatment’, followed by another tweet ‘Sir ab es flop actress botox queen Katrina Kaif ke sath kaam mat karna’ which tagged Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi video.

Meanwhile talking about the ‘Namaste London’ actress, the latest report from ETimes claims that Vicky Kaushal and Katrina will tie the knot in the first week of December at Six Senses Fort Barwara, a resort in Sawai Madhopur, which is located just 30 minutes away from Ranthambore National Park in Rajasthan. It is owned by none other than Rajasthan Royal Family.

The star couple will hold a grand reception at Six Senses with a traditional ceremony and a church wedding before that but there are no details of the reception. Celebrity costume designer Sabyasachi will design their wedding outfits. It is also worth pointing out that there is no official confirmation on the report yet.

The actress will soon be seen on the big screens through her upcoming movie ‘Sooryavanshi’.

