Explosive News! Salman Khan applies for a weapon license after receiving a death threat, More details inside

According to the ANI Twitter handle update, “Actor Salman Khan applied for a weapon license for self-protection at the Mumbai CP office, after he recently received a threat letter: Mumbai Police.” The actor visited the office personally in South Mumbai.

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 07/22/2022 - 22:00
movie_image: 
salman

MUMBAI : Salman Khan has been in news lately ever since he received a death threat after Sidhu Moose Wala’s killing and since then, his security was enhanced.

He applied for a gun license for self-protection at the Mumbai Police Commissioner’s office after he recently received a threat letter. The actor seems to be ensuring his safety and has amped up his personal security as well.

Last month the actor and his father Salim Khan had received a threat letter which stated that the father-son duo would meet the fate of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala, who was shot dead in May this year. Salman Khan’s security has been amped up since.

Credits: Times of India

