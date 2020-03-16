Explosive News! Salman Khan applies for a weapon license after receiving a death threat, More details inside

MUMBAI : Salman Khan has been in news lately ever since he received a death threat after Sidhu Moose Wala’s killing and since then, his security was enhanced.

He applied for a gun license for self-protection at the Mumbai Police Commissioner’s office after he recently received a threat letter. The actor seems to be ensuring his safety and has amped up his personal security as well.

According to the ANI Twitter handle update, “Actor Salman Khan applied for a weapon license for self-protection at the Mumbai CP office, after he recently received a threat letter: Mumbai Police.” The actor visited the office personally in South Mumbai.

Last month the actor and his father Salim Khan had received a threat letter which stated that the father-son duo would meet the fate of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala, who was shot dead in May this year. Salman Khan’s security has been amped up since.

Credits: Times of India