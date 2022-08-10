Explosive News! The Delhi Police apprehends two terror-accused, juvenile was previously tasked with ‘eliminating’ actor Salman Khan

MUMBAI :Also read: OMG! Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan First Shukravar Ka Vaar, Brings a Surprise for Abdu Rozik and Hosts a Dance Competition Between THESE two contestants

We are well aware that in the last few months, Salman Khan receiving death threat notes news had surfaced multiple times and now again, an update connected to it has appeared.

The Delhi Police apprehended two terror-accussed, in connection with the May 9 RPG attack at the Punjab Police headquarters in Mohali. One of them was a juvenile and was also tasked with “eliminating” Bollywood actor Salman Khan.

The Special Cell of Delhi Police also arrested another man, identified as Arshdeep Singh, in connection with the recovery of an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) in Haryana on August 4, said the police.

According to the police, the Lawrence Bishnoi and Jaggu Bhagwanpuria syndicate had tasked the juvenile along with Deepak Surakpur (presently absconding) and Monu Dagar (in jail) with the task of “eliminating” the actor.

The police have identified the attackers- a juvenile, who is a resident of Faizabad in UP and Deepak, a resident of Surakhpur, Haryana, said the officials. The juvenile disclosed that Lawrence Bishnoi gave him, Surakhpur and Dagar the task regarding the ending of actor Salman Khan but later, Kandowala was the primary target instead of Khan.

The juvenile was also wanted in the murder of builder Sanjay Biyani on April 5 in Maharashtra’s Nanded and in the killing of gangster Rana Kandowalia. That killing was done outside a private hospital in Amritsar on August 4 last year, and the officer added how Kandowalia was the main shooter of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

Credits: E TIMES, Times of India