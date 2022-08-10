Explosive News! The Delhi Police apprehends two terror-accused, juvenile was previously tasked with ‘eliminating’ actor Salman Khan

According to the police, the Lawrence Bishnoi and Jaggu Bhagwanpuria syndicate had tasked the juvenile along with Deepak Surakpur (presently absconding) and Monu Dagar (in jail) with the task of “eliminating” the actor.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 10/08/2022 - 11:41
movie_image: 
Explosive News! The Delhi Police apprehends two terror-accused, juvenile was previously tasked with ‘eliminating’ actor Salman K

MUMBAI :Also read:  OMG! Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan First Shukravar Ka Vaar, Brings a Surprise for Abdu Rozik and Hosts a Dance Competition Between THESE two contestants

We are well aware that in the last few months, Salman Khan receiving death threat notes news had surfaced multiple times and now again, an update connected to it has appeared.

The Delhi Police apprehended two terror-accussed, in connection with the May 9 RPG attack at the Punjab Police headquarters in Mohali. One of them was a juvenile and was also tasked with “eliminating” Bollywood actor Salman Khan.

The Special Cell of Delhi Police also arrested another man, identified as Arshdeep Singh, in connection with the recovery of an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) in Haryana on August 4, said the police.

According to the police, the Lawrence Bishnoi and Jaggu Bhagwanpuria syndicate had tasked the juvenile along with Deepak Surakpur (presently absconding) and Monu Dagar (in jail) with the task of “eliminating” the actor.

The police have identified the attackers- a juvenile, who is a resident of Faizabad in UP and Deepak, a resident of Surakhpur, Haryana, said the officials. The juvenile disclosed that Lawrence Bishnoi gave him, Surakhpur and Dagar the task regarding the ending of actor Salman Khan but later, Kandowala was the primary target instead of Khan.

The juvenile was also wanted in the murder of builder Sanjay Biyani on April 5 in Maharashtra’s Nanded and in the killing of gangster Rana Kandowalia. That killing was done outside a private hospital in Amritsar on August 4 last year, and the officer added how Kandowalia was the main shooter of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

Also read:  Wow! Big Boss 16: Salman Khan teases FateJo, and says THIS to them!

Credits: E TIMES, Times of India

Salman Khan Shahrukh Khan Sidhu Moosewala Salim Khan death threat Bollywood News Bhaijaan Bajrangi Bhaijaan Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali Dabangg Dabangg 2 Sonakshi Sinha TellyChakkar Major update TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 10/08/2022 - 11:41

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: OH NO! Abhimanyu and Akshara badgered with questions about their divorce; Vansh asks Aarohi to break it off with Neil
MUMBAI : Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day.In the...
Explosive News! The Delhi Police apprehends two terror-accused, juvenile was previously tasked with ‘eliminating’ actor Salman Khan
MUMBAI :Also read:  ...
Harphoul Mohini: Tragic! Harphoul provoked by Balwant, considers himself unworthy of Mohini
MUMBAI: The audience is liking the show ‘Harphoul Mohini’ on Colors TV. It features Shagun Sharma, Zebby Singh, Amal...
SHOCKING REVELATION! Ishaan CONFESSES his crime to Ram of accidentally killing Shivina in Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2
MUMBAI: Sony TV's show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is all set for another huge drama in the Kapoor house.  Just when the...
Bigg Boss 16: What! Fans call out Sumbul Touqeer and Manya Singh for playing victims, here are some former contestants who have been accused of doing the same
MUMBAI :Bigg Boss 16 started with a bang on 1st October 2022 and fans are already glued to their screens with what will...
Sherdil Shergill: Aww! Puneet wants Raj and Manmeet together, Nikki addresses Raj as darling
MUMBAI : Colors TV is back with another promising show called Sherdil Shergill. The show stars Surbhi Chandna and...
RECENT STORIES
Explosive News! The Delhi Police apprehends two terror-accused, juvenile was previously tasked with ‘eliminating’ actor Salman K
Explosive News! The Delhi Police apprehends two terror-accused, juvenile was previously tasked with ‘eliminating’ actor Salman Khan