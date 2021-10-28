EXPLOSIVE! Paresh Rawal on what went wrong with Phir Hera Pheri and his image of Baburao Apte that he wants to get rid of

MUMBAI: Paresh Rawal is one of the most versatile and iconic actors to have come out of the Hindi film industry. He has been a part of some legendary dramas as well as comedies. He has made us laugh, cry and even scared us in films like Dushman. Yet, he is still recognised the most for his comic timing, especially in all his collaborations with filmmaker Priyadarshan.

One of his most memorable and timeless roles in his filmography has to be Baburao Apte from the Hera Pheri franchise. He first took on the role in the 2000 film Hera Pheri, alongside Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty and the trio did a second instalment in 2006, titled Phir Hera Pheri. However, Paresh has some comments on the second film and his character.

The actor is currently busy promoting his tomorrow’s release, Hum Do Hamare Do, where he stars opposite Ratna Pathak Shah, Rajkummar Rao and Kriti Sanon. In an interview with The Quint, Paresh opened up about what he thinks went wrong with Phir Hera Pheri. “What happened was, in Hera Pheri 2, we were very over smart. Zyada hi hoshiyari dikha rahe the apni. And, it did not work. Except one guy, who was working, who was very earnest—Suniel Shetty. He never wanted to probe anything so he was standing out. Aur hum, ...dekha...bahut gandgi ho gai thi,” he insisted.

But Baburao’s dialogues are still considered iconic with them being a subject of many social media reels and trends. When asked his take on that, Paresh said, “I am tired of that. Sick and tired of that.”

The third instalment of the Hera Pheri franchise has been proposed quite a few times but never something solid yet. So, when asked what are his thoughts on that, he shared, “Jab kabhi bhi hota hai, ek to innocence chahiye, wo nahi tha….wo tha hi nahi. Gandgi ho gai. In fact, I would like to get rid of that image. Truly.”

