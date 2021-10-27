Explosive! Prabhakar Sail’s lawyer says if SRK's manager Pooja Dadlani is in the wrong, she’ll be prosecuted as well

MUMBAI: A witness in the drugs on cruise case, Prabhakar Sail created a furore with his revelations in an affidavit and a TV interview.

Now, latest reports stated that he has been summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau on October 27. As per a news agency, the NCB team from Delhi will question Prabhakar and they will reach Mumbai on Wednesday.

Prabhakar had earlier alleged a threat to his life from NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede and thus has been provided protection. While talking to ETimes, his lawyer revealed that his client's statements have been recorded and now Prabhakar has calmed down. When ETimes told his lawyer that KP Gosavi has denied all the revelations made by his client, he claimed to have evidence to all the claims made by Prabhkar Sail. “Look at the evidence that Prabhakar has, the chats that we have released today, they are concrete. How is Gosavi going to deny those chats? There’s photographic evidence, too. How is he going to deny that? Every accused’s first reaction is always to claim that they’re innocent. But the trial is where it’s proven who is guilty and who’s not,” his lawyer added.

Further, while taking about Prabhakar's claims of interacting with Shah Rukh Khan's manager Pooja Dadlani and the 'extortion money' allegedly demanded by NCB officials and others for leaving Aryan Khan, his lawyer Tushar Khandare added, “If Pooja Dadlani is in the wrong, she’ll be prosecuted as well. Whatever was mentioned in Prabhakar’s statement will be investigated by the police and they will take appropriate action. The investigation is on, so we can’t reveal if the money came directly from her or from someone else. But I can assure you, the money was received for sure. Prabhakar had received a token amount for the full sum of money.”

