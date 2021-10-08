EXPLOSIVE! Samantha Ruth Prabhu CRITICISES the double standards for men and women; SEE POST

MUMBAI: Samantha Ruth Prabhu is one of the most popular actresses in showbiz. Her acting prowess and beautiful screen presence have impressed everyone.

She recently made headlines for her personal life. Now, the actress has shared a post on Instagram that criticises the double standards for men and women. This comes a week after she announced her split with actor husband Naga Chaitanya.

The actress wrote ‘Good Morning’ as she shared the post on her Instagram Stories. It read, “If matters are constantly morally questionable when done by women, but not even morally questioned when done by men- then we as a society, fundamental have no Morals." It was attributed to Farida D, who often posts messages about women's issues.

Talking about Samantha and Chaitanya, they announced their split last week after months of speculation about their relationship in the media and among fans. Sharing a note on social media, she wrote, "To all our well wishers. After much deliberation and thought Chay and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us. We request our fans, well wishers and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thanking you for your support,” she wrote in her post. Chaitanya also shared a similar post on his account. His father, actor Nagarjuna Akkineni, also posted a note for fans, commenting on the split. "With a heavy heart let me say this! Whatever happened between Sam and Chay is very unfortunate. What happens between a wife and husband is very personal. Sam and Chay both are dear to me. My family will always cherish the moments spent with Sam and she will always be dear to us! May God bless them both with strength,” he wrote.

