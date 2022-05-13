Explosive! Sohail Khan and Seema Khan to get divorced

Salman Khan's brother Sohail Khan's marriage with Seema Khan has hit the rock bottom as the two have filed for divorce. The two were spotted outside the family court in Mumbai.
MUMBAI: Salman Khan's brother Sohail Khan's marriage with Seema Khan has hit the rock bottom as the two have filed for divorce. The two were spotted outside the family court in Mumbai. They have been married for almost 24 years. The paparazzi snapped them from afar. 

Sohail married his long-time girlfriend Seema Sachdev in 1998. He had met her the first time while shooting for the film ‘Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya’. Delhi resident Seema was living in Mumbai to pursue her career in fashion designing.

Seema’s family refused to accept their love marriage but despite her family’s refusal, they ran away from home and secretly got married in presence of close friends and relatives following their respective religions. They are parents to two kids Nirvaan and Yohan. Back in 2017, there were reports suggesting the couple is headed towards a divorce.

Sohail is an actor, director, and producer. He produces films under his banner Sohail Khan Productions. He started his career as a film producer and director, making his directorial debut with the 1997 action thriller Auzaar, which starred his brother Salman and Sanjay Kapoor. He then directed both of his brothers Salman and Arbaaz in the film Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya (1998) and Hello Brother (1999) under his earlier banner 'G.S. Entertainment'. His other films include Aryan (2006), Partner (2007), Veer (2010), and Jai Ho (2014).

