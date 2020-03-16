Explosive! Special Investigating Team arrests Bollywood Stunt Woman at the Mumbai airport, deets inside

MUMBAI: The Special Investigation and Intelligence Branch (SIIB) of Mumbai Customs at the Air Cargo Complex has arrested a Bollywood stunt woman for importing restricted goods – three consignments of 78,000 blank cartridges - without possessing a licence for arms and ammunition for theatrical, film or television production. The blank ammunition consignment was deliberately declared as ‘dummy air pellets’ to circumvent the import policy restriction on blank cartridges.

Firoza Khatun of M/s Firoza Movie International Enterprise was arrested, along with Customs clearing agents Shailesh Kathe and Mahendra Ruparel, by the Customs Zone – III officers and produced before the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate, Esplanade Court. The trio was remanded in 15 days’ judicial custody, until June 7, by the court.

The three consignments of 78,000 blank cartridges were imported in the pandemic lockdown - September to November 2021 – when there was laxity in the checking of imported goods at Customs cargo, with most officers having been detected Covid-positive. The goods were declared as ‘Blank Cartridge 9mm Kaiser’ (dummy air pellets) to subvert the Arms Rule for dummy weapons and blank ammunition requirement of a licence for arms and ammunition for theatrical, film or television production. However, Firoza Khatun did not have a valid document for the import of blank cartridges.

There was a requirement of licence as per the Arms Rule but at the request of the importer Firoza Khatun, the consignment was declared as ‘Air Pellet Guns Dummy’. Customs agent Shailesh Kathe said in his statement that the blank cartridges were cleared by them (himself and Mahendra Ruparel) on behalf of the importer, Firoza Khatun.

Credit: The Free Press Journal