Explosive! Surveen Chawla talks about casting couch; says "It's just insane”

MUMBAI: Surveen Chawla is one of the most popular actresses. She has worked in both films and television shows.

The actress is now gearing up for Netflix's 'Decoupled'. She will be seen alongside R Madhavan.

No doubt Surveen Chawla has carved a niche for herself in the film industry but the journey to making a career in acting didn't come easily to her. In a recent interview, Surveen opened up about how she had to face the casting couch during her initial days in the film industry. She also spoke about how women are made to question their bodies, their waist and chest sizes.

During an interview with radio-host Siddharth Kanan, Surveen was questioned about the time she was warned during a meeting for a film that she weighed 56 kilos, the actress recalled the meeting and said she remembers being questioned about her waist size and chest size in the first meeting itself. She said, "Ya, this was actually my first film meeting in Bombay that I went for. So I was doing television and then I went for this first meeting. You know it's their job to kind of get you in the space where you question yourself. And this happens to most women also where their appearance is questioned, their weight is questioned, what is your waist size is questioned, what is your chest size is questioned."

"It's just insane. What are the parameters for being here? What are they? It was a period where it, alongside all the casting couch that went on with it and then a lot from the south (film industry) actually and it was quite a difficult period...It was there but I don't think those are not the right parameters that define you or make you believe or disbelieve on where you want to be or where you are at,” added the actress.

On the work front, Surveen made her film debut with a Kannada film titled Paramesha Panwala in 2008. Her other films include Hate Story 2, Parched, and Ugly. She is known for TV shows like Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Kahiin Toh Hoga and Kajjal among others.

