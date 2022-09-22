Explosive! Taapsee Pannu once again surfaces headlines for her behavior with the paparazzi, Scroll down to know more

Dobaaraa actress Taapsee Pannu gets miffed with the paparazzi after they crowd her and seemingly ask her to speak about the demise of late comedian Raju Srivastava

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 09/22/2022 - 11:12
movie_image: 
Explosive! Taapsee Pannu once again surfaces headlines for her behavior with the paparazzi, Scroll down to know more

MUMBAI: Actor Taapsee Pannu got upset at the paparazzi after they crowded her and seemingly asked her to speak about late comedian Raju Srivastava. In a video shared by a paparazzo account on Instagram, Taapsee said, "Kya bolun (What should I say)?"

Also Read: OMG! Taapsee Pannu gets into heated argument with paparazzi and the reason will leave you in splits

A person near Taapsee spoke about Raju's death while several people blocked her path. Taapsee said, "(Gesturing the people to move aside and clear her path) Aare bhai sahab, aap ek minute, aap ek minute. Aap hatiye, aap aese mat kariye, thoda hatiye, thoda hatiye, piche hatiye (Give me a minute. You please step aside, don't do like this, move a little bit, step back)." She then quickly walked away after saying ‘'thank you’.

Reacting to the video a person commented, "Where’s her security? Poor girl she’s handling even her security." Another person said, "Woman is scared." A comment also read, "She is becoming arrogant now." An Instgaram user called Taapsee "Kangana (Ranaut) 2.0".

Also Read: Finally! Taapsee Pannu opens up on her heated argument with paps during the Dobaaraa promotions

Recently, Taapsee got angry at a paparazzo who said that her film Dobaaraa got negative comments from critics.

Helmed by Anurag Kashyap, Dobaara is a sci-fi thriller film based on the concept of time travel. The film stars Taapsee and Pavail Gulati in the lead roles. Taapsee also has Rajkumar Hirani's next Dunki alongside Shah Rukh Khan.

Credit: Hindustan Times

Bollywood movies Taapsee Pannu Raju Srivastava Dobaaraa Shabhaash Mithu Anurag Kashyap Dunki Shah Rukh Khan TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 09/22/2022 - 11:12

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Oh NO! Malaika Arora faces public wrath for her appearance at Kareena Kapoor’s birthday party, see trolls
MUMBAI: Malaika Arora has again become netizens' favourite target, and they trolled her mercilessly for her public...
Star Bharat show ‘Na Umra Ki Seema Ho’ celebrates milestone of completing 50 episodes
MUMBAI: Star Bharat has always been a top destination for gripping contents filled with drama and entertainment making...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Emotional! Sai’s father comes to guide her, Sai decides on doing something big
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ popular serial Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Mein takes exciting twists and turns in its upcoming episodes...
Explosive! Taapsee Pannu once again surfaces headlines for her behavior with the paparazzi, Scroll down to know more
MUMBAI: Actor Taapsee Pannu got upset at the paparazzi after they crowded her and seemingly asked her to speak about...
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: OMG! Pihu locks herself in the room for THIS reason
MUMBAI: Sony TV's show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is leaving no stone unturned to make sure that the viewers are hooked to...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Heartbreaking! Sai shattered as her past comes back
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ popular serial Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Mein will have exciting twists and turns in its upcoming...
RECENT STORIES
Explosive! Taapsee Pannu once again surfaces headlines for her behavior with the paparazzi, Scroll down to know more
Explosive! Taapsee Pannu once again surfaces headlines for her behavior with the paparazzi, Scroll down to know more