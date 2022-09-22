Explosive! Taapsee Pannu once again surfaces headlines for her behavior with the paparazzi, Scroll down to know more

MUMBAI: Actor Taapsee Pannu got upset at the paparazzi after they crowded her and seemingly asked her to speak about late comedian Raju Srivastava. In a video shared by a paparazzo account on Instagram, Taapsee said, "Kya bolun (What should I say)?"

A person near Taapsee spoke about Raju's death while several people blocked her path. Taapsee said, "(Gesturing the people to move aside and clear her path) Aare bhai sahab, aap ek minute, aap ek minute. Aap hatiye, aap aese mat kariye, thoda hatiye, thoda hatiye, piche hatiye (Give me a minute. You please step aside, don't do like this, move a little bit, step back)." She then quickly walked away after saying ‘'thank you’.

Reacting to the video a person commented, "Where’s her security? Poor girl she’s handling even her security." Another person said, "Woman is scared." A comment also read, "She is becoming arrogant now." An Instgaram user called Taapsee "Kangana (Ranaut) 2.0".

Recently, Taapsee got angry at a paparazzo who said that her film Dobaaraa got negative comments from critics.

Helmed by Anurag Kashyap, Dobaara is a sci-fi thriller film based on the concept of time travel. The film stars Taapsee and Pavail Gulati in the lead roles. Taapsee also has Rajkumar Hirani's next Dunki alongside Shah Rukh Khan.

