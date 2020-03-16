Explosive! Is the new Bade Miyan Chote Miyan the most expensive Bollywood film to be made?

MUMBAI: Recently, it was revealed that fans would be getting a remake of Amitabh Bachchan and Govinda starrer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and that Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff will be leading the remake of the 1998 classic comedy movie. The film is now being touted as one of the most expensive Hindi films to date.

According to a news portal, Ali Abbas Zafar and his creative team are planning to mount the film as one of the biggest action thrillers in Bollywood. The production cost for ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ will reportedly be around Rs 120 crore, which is the highest ever for an Akshay Kumar film to date. The report also added that the director is working on the pre-production right now and the stunts are being designed keeping in mind the capabilities of Akshay and Tiger.

While the production cost is around Rs 120 crore, the two actors along with the director take away around Rs 200 to 210 crore as their respective fees. Taking into account the marketing cost, the total budget of the movie will be in the range of Rs 350 crore, which is among the highest ever for a Hindi film.

Moreover, Akshay and Tiger Starrer is now India’s first-ever film to be announced on Metaverse. Yes, you have read that absolutely right!

Producer Vashu Bhagnani’s Pooja Entertainment has bought a virtual land on Metaverse, titled Poojaverse. For the unversed, this space in the meta will be used to create the first-ever quality immersive experiences for the audience through the announcement of their upcoming movie, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff. It is to be noted that this film is India’s first-ever movie to be announced on the platform.

Stay tuned for more news from the entertainment industry.

Credits: TOI