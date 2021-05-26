EXPLOSIVE! Today's generation is very INSECURE especially the ones in the MUSIC industry, says Kumar Sanu

MUMBAI: Kumar Sanu has won millions of hearts with his singing skills. His contribution to the world of music is immense.

The veteran playback singer has expressed his disappointment at the state of modern Hindi music. He feels that a lot of music being produced these days is a 'copy-paste' of international sounds. In an interview, Kumar Sanu also said that breaking into the industry isn't at all like it used to be, and he doesn't agree with some of the methods young singers use. He told a leading daily, “Today's generation is very insecure especially the ones in the music industry. Before entering the industry, you have to do a lot of other things outside, which I believe is not good. There are too many singers and composers in the industry now but no creativity.”

Further, Kumar Sanu added, “People today just get inspired by international music and copy-paste them here with Hindi lyrics. In this way, I feel the industry has indeed changed a lot. Now, creating an identity in the industry has become very difficult for any singer or composer. I believe that where there is no creativity, you cannot create an identity there." The singer had previously voiced his disapproval of his own son, Jaan Kumar Sanu, entering Bigg Boss 14 last year. He had told SpotboyE, "I was never happy with Jaan’s decision that he is going to Bigg Boss. Whenever he asked me I always said no for it. But it was his choice to do Bigg Boss as he is an ardent follower of the show and a very big fan. He himself auditioned for it and I didn’t do anything for him in this matter. I didn’t help him in this at all.”

CREDIT: HINDUSTAN TIMES