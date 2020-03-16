Explosive Update! Katrina Kaif’s stalker arrested and held in police custody; sent death threats to Vicky Kaushal

The 25-year old hails from Lucknow and was arrested from his home. He was a fan of the actress and frequently shared some edited pictures of himself and the actress on social media. He was making threats online to the couple and started contacting Vicky and Katrina recently.

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 07/26/2022 - 21:33
movie_image: 
vik-kat

MUMBAI : We recently got to know that actors Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif were being harassed by a stalker and now it seems like he was arrested and put in police custody. He is a struggling actor, age 25 and goes by the name Manvinder Singh.

Also read: Latest Update! Katrina Kaif shots for Merry Christmas amid high security post the death threats on the social media

He threatened to kill Vicky and stalked the actress. He was arrested by the Santacruz police and was presented before the court on Tuesday. He was presented in the Bandra court and shall remain in police custody till July 28.

The 25-year old hails from Lucknow and was arrested from his home. He was a fan of the actress and frequently shared some edited pictures of himself and the actress on social media. He was making threats online to the couple and started contacting Vicky and Katrina recently.

An FIR was registered after a written complaint was filed. An officer informed another news portal that, “Kaushal said that the man told him that he wanted to marry the actress. The actor said the accused had posted several threatening, abusive and vulgar messages on Instagram over the last few months besides stalking and threatening Katrina too.”

Manvinder has been booked under IPC sections 354(d), 506(2) and the IT Act section  67.

Also read: Weird! Katrina Kaif once confessed she was scared of interviewing with Salman Khan, Scroll down to know the reason

Credits: Times of India

Katina Kaif Vicky Kaushal VicKat ZNMD Hritik Roshan Salman Khan Sheila Ki Jawani Akshay Kumar Teri ore Nora Fatehi Pachatoge Channa ve Karan Johar TellyChakkar Bollywood News stalker Tiger Zinda Hai Sanju Ranbir Kapoor Shamshera
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 07/26/2022 - 21:33

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Oh No! Charo Asopa’s daughter is suffering from HFMD, the actress opens up on the same, says - ‘She is not able to eat anything’
MUMBAI: Also read:...
Exclusive! Actor Suvansh Dhar has been approached to play ‘Samar’ in StarPlus’s Anupamaa?
MUMBAI:  Tellychakkar is back with another breaking news from your precious telly world. As we know, actor Paras...
Explosive Update! Katrina Kaif’s stalker arrested and held in police custody; sent death threats to Vicky Kaushal
MUMBAI : We recently got to know that actors Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif were being harassed by a stalker and now it...
SHOCKING! Paras Kalnawat gets TERMINATED from Anupamaa; he now joins Colors' Jhalak Dikhla Jaa as a contest
MUMBAI : Two years and Anupamaa hasn't left the top shelf of the TRP ratings, the performances are indeed breathtaking...
Awesome! Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda promise another dhamakedar episode on Koffee With Karan 7, Deets Inside
MUMBAI: Also read:...
Heart-breaking! Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat accept to have parted ways; grateful to the ShaRa family
MUMBAI : Tellychakkar is back with another exciting update from the telly world. We are always at the forefront to...
Recent Stories
vik-kat
Explosive Update! Katrina Kaif’s stalker arrested and held in police custody; sent death threats to Vicky Kaushal
Latest Video