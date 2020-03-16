Explosive Update! Katrina Kaif’s stalker arrested and held in police custody; sent death threats to Vicky Kaushal

MUMBAI : We recently got to know that actors Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif were being harassed by a stalker and now it seems like he was arrested and put in police custody. He is a struggling actor, age 25 and goes by the name Manvinder Singh.

He threatened to kill Vicky and stalked the actress. He was arrested by the Santacruz police and was presented before the court on Tuesday. He was presented in the Bandra court and shall remain in police custody till July 28.

The 25-year old hails from Lucknow and was arrested from his home. He was a fan of the actress and frequently shared some edited pictures of himself and the actress on social media. He was making threats online to the couple and started contacting Vicky and Katrina recently.

An FIR was registered after a written complaint was filed. An officer informed another news portal that, “Kaushal said that the man told him that he wanted to marry the actress. The actor said the accused had posted several threatening, abusive and vulgar messages on Instagram over the last few months besides stalking and threatening Katrina too.”

Manvinder has been booked under IPC sections 354(d), 506(2) and the IT Act section 67.

