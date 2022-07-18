Explosive Update! KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty to get married in the beginning of the next year, Deets Inside

MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty and Indian Cricketer KL Rahul have been together a long time and the rumours around their wedding have been going on for a long time. Another speculation had come to light just a few days ago that the couple was to get hitched in the next three months.

However, the Mubarakan actress soon jumped to clarify that it was rubbish and a sarcastic wit while clarifying, “I hope I am invited to this wedding that is taking place in 3 months, lol.”

The latest update on the wedding suggests that for now, the shaadi will happen within the first quarter of 2023 unless the families decide to postpone it. January or February are the speculated months however, the date and venue are not finalized yet.

According to fresh reports, Athiya and Rahul may live in a building called Sandhi Palace in Pali Hill, which is still under construction. It is two buildings away from Vastu building where Ranbir and Alia are residing after marriage.

The couple has been together for three years now and Athiya often accompanies Rahul on cricket tours around the globe. The relationship was made official at Ahan Shetty’s film, Tadap’s premier as Suniel Shetty asked Rahul to join in for a group photo.

