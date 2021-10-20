EXPLOSIVE! When Priyanka Chopra slammed ex-boyfriend Aseem Merchant for THIS reason

MUMBAI: Priyanka Chopra has successfully established herself in the entertainment world. She is known for her work in Bollywood as well as Hollywood.

The actress is now happily married to Nick Jonas, but decades ago she was reportedly in a relationship with Aseem Merchant. The two dated during their modelling days. However, their alleged relationship didn’t last long and the two called it off after Priyanka joined Bollywood. Years later, Aseem became a producer and decided to make a film on her. Reportedly, Aseem’s film was supposedly not only a chronicle of Priyanka’s modelling days but also her infamous feud with her ex-manager Prakash Jaju over finances.

For the uninitiated, Prakash Jaju had alleged that Priyanka Chopra owed him a large amount of money. That’s when her late father Col. Ashok Chopra stepped in and filed a police complaint against him alleging false accusations and threatening of the family members. Jaju later spent over two months behind bars.

Reports about her biopic did not go down well with Priyanka Chopra who then expressed her displeasure during an interview. As reported by India Today, she said, “It would be extremely flattering for me if someone would make a biopic on my life, but this particular situation makes me very angry as I know what my family and I went through during that phase of our lives and what upsets me is that people want to glorify something which was a painful part in my life. I think it’s extremely disturbing.”

Later, Aseem Merchant went on to clarify that the film 67 Days was about Jaju and not a biopic on Priyanka Chopra. He also said that he has no intention of hurting her.

