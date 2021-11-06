Explosive! When these actors talked about facing casting couch to get work

MUMBAI: It is a dream of many to enter Bollywood and showcase their craft. However, it is always not a smooth journey for the actors. Though it looks glamorous, there is also a dark side wherein actors are offered wrong path to get work. Time and again actors have talked about facing casting couch to get work. Take a look at the list of some actors who talked about the same.

Ranveer Singh: One of the most popular stars of Bollywood, Ranveer Singh has admitted to being invited to meet a person at his apartment in Andheri. He told NDTV, “Later, I found out what he was interested in. He told me, ‘You have to be smart. You have to be sexy. Jo smart hai, jo sexy hai, wo aage nikal jaata hai’."

Kalki Koechlin: Kalki Koechlin has mentioned how she was asked out on a date by a producer but declined it because she was dating someone at the time, ultimately, she never received a call back from the team. The actress told Pinkvilla, “I have undergone sexual abuse and I opened up about it first to my therapist and to my then partner. Later, during a conference that Rahul Bose was organising, I discussed it.”

Ayushmann Khurrana: In an interview, the actor spoke about how he was asked to compromise for a film role. He also talked about facing a lot of the same struggles every newcomer faces. He told Pinkvilla, “A casting director had told me, ‘I'll give you the lead role if you showed me your tool’."

Ankita Lokhande: Ankita Lokhande also opened up about facing casting couch issues and that too, when she was quite young, almost 19-20 years old. The actress told Bollywood Bubble, “And the moment he said it, maine uski band baja di thi. I told him, ‘I think your producer wants a girl to sleep with, not a very talented girl to work with.’ And I left from there. He then apologized and said he will try to take me to his film. But I said, ‘If you try and take me in also, I’m not interested in your film...’"

Saiyami Kher: The actress has admitted to being in similar situations. But fortunately, she had her family to support her. She told Bollywood Life, “It's sad that women are often exploited in this industry. I have been in a similar situation, but I bluntly told the lady not to call me ever. It's uncomfortable when you land in such situations. It's difficult to not have a support system in this industry. I am so glad I have family here to fall back on.”

