Exposed! Bollywood actresses who have undergone lips surgery

MUMBAI: Bollywood actresses are often termed as glamorous, hot, or sexy but very few people know that they go the extra mile to look flawless in front of the camera. The pressure of looking beautiful every time has led many actresses to undergo cosmetic surgeries of almost everything. So today, we will discuss the actresses who have opted for lips surgeries in the past.

Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma was widely trolled for undergoing lips surgery on the social media platform. The actress publicly accepted that it happened because of her lips enhancement tool. Taking further she has also openly accepted that she has undergone a knife and had done lips surgery in the past.

Vaani Kapoor

When the Befikre trailer was launched, It was clear that Vaani Kapoor has undergone lips surgery to look beautiful on screen. Though the actress has never accepted that she has done any surgery. She has officially announced that she has not done any surgeries for her facial look. The new avatar that her fans are seeing currently is only because the actress has lost a lot of weight.

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra has made a tremendous transformation in the way she looks. It has been reported that the actress has gone numerous surgeries from her nose to her lips. Priyanka is someone who has neither accepted nor denied that she had gone for plastic surgeries to enhance her beauty.

Shruti Haasan

Shruti Haasan has been very vocal about that she has gone for many surgeries in the past. It is also reported that the actress has also done her lips surgeries. The actress was brutally trolled on social media for making changes in facial features. The actress has comeo out in public and had said that if she has down any changes in her looks then it is completely her choice and her body. And if any changes in her look have been done then it is her own business and there should be no one to judge her on her appearance.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has been titled the most beautiful lady alive on this planet. She has also won the title of Miss World. Having said that the actress has also done plastic surgery procedures in the past. it was reported that Aishwarya has done a lips filter, and nose job. though she has never come publicly and accepted that she has gone under the knife.

Janhvi Kapoor

Janvi has been one of the most popular actresses who are very popular on social media platforms. Very few people know that actress Janvi has also undergone surgeries in the past. She has done her nose job, lips alignment, and teeth alignment.

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif is one of the popular celebrities of Bollywood. The actress is known for her beauty and amazing screen presence. The actress has gone several plastic surgeries in the past. If one could see the initial pictures of Katrina Kaif then they can easily identify that the actress has undergone several lips surgery.

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut seems to have changed tremendously after her initial launch in Bollywood. There has been rumored about her surgeries which she has done in the past. But if you see her initial pictures compared to what she looks now. One could easily understand that the actress has undergone the knife to make her lips fuller now. The actress has already denied all the rumors that come out in public. And said that there is no need for her to become a successful Bollywood actress.

Nargis Fakhri

The Rockstar fame actress Nargis Fakhri also has done several lips surgery in the past. The actress has been massively trolled for doing her lips surgery on social media. It is said that she has undergone the knife and according to the troller the actress has taken the duck face look too far.

Karisma Kapoor

Karisma Kapoor is known as one of the hottest actresses in Bollywood. The actress has also gone through many plastic surgeries in the past. She has done lips surgery to enhanced her facial features

Indeed the lips surgeries have helped these actresses to look flawless in front of the camera? Do let us know your thoughts in the comment section

