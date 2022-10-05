EXTRAORDINARY: KGF Chapter 2 all set to take over RRR’s box office collection; will breach the ₹1000 crore gross worldwide!

MUMBAI: Directed by SS Rajamouli, RRR has been the talk of the town ever since it was announced. It is indeed one of the most anticipated movies of the year.

The movie, which has Ram Charan and Jr. NTR along with Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn, is a complete entertainer and approached the box office milestone of Rs 1000 crore. On the other hand, KJF, which was a superhit released the second instalment of the film and was doing the unthinkable at the box office both in the Hindi belt and the rest of India, too. Besides, becoming the first film to hit a century daily for 4 days in a row across India since opening, KGF Chapter 2 also posted the highest opening day, opening weekend and opening week for any film in the Hindi belt while also becoming the fastest to reach ₹250 crore nett in the Hindi market.

KGF 2 has now crossed the 1100-crore mark and currently stands at a whopping ₹1101 crore gross at the box office worldwide.

On the other hand, RRR has all but folded its lifetime run at ₹1115 crore gross. At the rate at which the former is dominating the box office, it's nothing more than a foregone conclusion that it should breach RRR's lifetime collection by this coming weekend to become the third highest grossing Indian movie worldwide.

