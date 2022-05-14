Fabulous! Are Shah Rukh Khan or Salman Khan roped in for the Hindi remake of south star Venkatesh starrer ‘F3’? Deets inside

MUMBAI: Popular writer-director Anil Ravipudi wants either Shah Rukh Khan or Salman Khan to reprise the role of Venkatesh in the Hindi remake of ‘F3’.

As per the sources, Anil is keen to direct the Hindi adaptation of the comedy franchise and had conveyed the same to the producer Dil Raju. The writer-director also has a wish list of actors for it. He reportedly wants either Shah Rukh Khan or Salman Khan to reprise the role of Venkatesh in the movie. As for Varun Tej’s part, Anil has actors like Varun Dhawan and Kartik Aaryan in his mind.

Further, the report added that it shouldn’t be difficult to rope in the actors as Venkatesh is already working with Salman in ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’ and Dil Raju is producing Kartik’s upcoming film, ‘Shehzada’.

Meanwhile, Boney Kapoor has acquired the rights of ‘F2’ and has roped in Anees Bazmee to helm the Hindi version. However, they are yet to finalise the actors for the movie.

On the work front, Shah Rukh has films like Siddharth Anand’s ‘Pathaan’, Atlee’s commercial entertainer, and Rajkumar Hirani’s ‘Dunki’ in his pipeline. Salman, on the other hand, will next be seen in ‘Tiger 3’ with Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. He also has films like ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’ and ‘Kick 2’ in his pipeline.

