Fabulous! Are Shah Rukh Khan or Salman Khan roped in for the Hindi remake of south star Venkatesh starrer ‘F3’? Deets inside

Shah Rukh Khan or Salman Khan are the choices of filmmaker Anil Ravipudi for the Hindi remake of F3
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 05/14/2022 - 10:47
movie_image: 
srk-salman

MUMBAI: Popular writer-director Anil Ravipudi wants either Shah Rukh Khan or Salman Khan to reprise the role of Venkatesh in the Hindi remake of ‘F3’.

As per the sources, Anil is keen to direct the Hindi adaptation of the comedy franchise and had conveyed the same to the producer Dil Raju. The writer-director also has a wish list of actors for it. He reportedly wants either Shah Rukh Khan or Salman Khan to reprise the role of Venkatesh in the movie. As for Varun Tej’s part, Anil has actors like Varun Dhawan and Kartik Aaryan in his mind.

Als Read: Wow! Shah Rukh Khan SPOTTED posing with Rajkumar Hirani on Dunki set; PIC GOES VIRAL

Further, the report added that it shouldn’t be difficult to rope in the actors as Venkatesh is already working with Salman in ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’ and Dil Raju is producing Kartik’s upcoming film, ‘Shehzada’.

Meanwhile, Boney Kapoor has acquired the rights of ‘F2’ and has roped in Anees Bazmee to helm the Hindi version. However, they are yet to finalise the actors for the movie.

Also Read: Wow! Shah Rukh Khan SPOTTED posing with Rajkumar Hirani on Dunki set; PIC GOES VIRAL

On the work front, Shah Rukh has films like Siddharth Anand’s ‘Pathaan’, Atlee’s commercial entertainer, and Rajkumar Hirani’s ‘Dunki’ in his pipeline. Salman, on the other hand, will next be seen in ‘Tiger 3’ with Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. He also has films like ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’ and ‘Kick 2’ in his pipeline.

Credit: ETimes

TellyChakkar Tollywood Shah Rukh Khan Salman Khan Venkatesh Boney Kapoor Anees Bazmee Dil Raju Shehzada Kartik Aaryan Varun Tej Varun Dhawan Anil Ravipudi
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 05/14/2022 - 10:47

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Aww! Manjari and Akshara seem to share a perfect mother-daughter relation
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running show on TV right now. The upcoming episode of the...
Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey: Shocking! Gungun enters the Kulshreshtha House and shows Akriti her place
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ popular show Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey is loved immensely by the masses. The storyline brings back...
Wow! Check out the first look of Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, and Khushi Kapoor's debut movie ‘Archies’
MUMBAI: The first look of Zoya Akhtar's Bollywood adaptation of The Archies comics is out and Suhana Khan, Agastya...
Shocking! Kiara Advani gets massively trolled over her outfit; netizens say 'Yeh bhi Urfi Javed nikli'
MUMBAI:Kiara Advani is no doubt one of the major headturners in Bollywood. The actress definitely knows how to rule the...
Sexy! When Karishma Sharma proved to be a major headturner with her sizzling looks
MUMBAI:Karishma Sharma is no doubt one of the most loved and followed actresses we have in the industry. We have seen...
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Much-in-Love! Priya turns Ram’s saviour
MUMBAI: Sony TV's show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is all set for a major twist in the story.The previous episode saw how...
Recent Stories
Shocking! Kiara Advani gets massively trolled over her outfit; netizens say 'Yeh bhi Urfi Javed nikli'
Shocking! Kiara Advani gets massively trolled over her outfit; netizens say 'Yeh bhi Urfi Javed nikli'
Latest Video