FABULOUS! Catch Nikita Dutta’s hot and glamorous pictures

MUMBAI: Check out Kabir Singh fame actor Nikita Dutta’s hot and glamorous pictures. The actor made her Bollywood debut with the film Lekar Hum Deewana Dil and was last seen in Abhishek Bachchan starrer film The Big Bull.

1) Nikita Dutta sashayed her uber hot style. She was seen in black one piece.

2) She can be seen looking bold and beautiful in an all-pink pantsuit.

3) Nikita couldn’t look more seductive than in this attire, showing off lassy legs in this picture.

4) The actress looks smokin' hot in the orange dress as she gives major fashion goals in this picture.

5) She looked super resplendent in the navy blue attire and the pose is one of the best ones.

6) She looks stunning as she makes our eyes pop out with her stunning bold picture.

7) Nikita is bold and beautiful at the same time when she portrays herself as a new-age diva. She wore a fluorescent green one-piece while posing for the camera.

8) The fiery hot backdrop and the red dress makes for an uber-sexy picture. In the picture, she wore an off-shoulder red dress.

9) She flaunts her sexy back in this picture. The actress wore a crop white shirt matched with blue denim jeans.

10) actress Nikita Dutta poses for a super sexy and hot picture.

