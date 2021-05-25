Fabulous! Chandrachur Singh on being a single father

MUMBAI: Chandrachur Singh has spent most of his recent time raising his son Shaarnjai. The actor is a single father.

In an interview, the actor was asked what he was up to while he was missing from Bollywood. “Actually, I am a single father so that took up most of my time. I am pretty hands-on; I needed to be. So I was occupied being a father for most of my time,” he said.

On being asked what kind of father he is, he shared, "I don’t know. I guess my son would be the best person to answer this question. I believe that I keep learning on the job. Parenting, I think, is one of the toughest jobs. You make mistakes, you have your good moments, you keep learning and try to become better."

He made his acting debut with Tere Mere Sapne in 1996 and followed it up with Maachis in the same year. He has appeared in films such as Dil Kya Kare, Kya Kehna, and Josh.

Last year, Chandrachur made his digital debut with the Disney+ Hotstar series Aarya, starring Sushmita Sen in the titular role. He played her husband on the show.

Recently, Chandrachur reflected on his career and said, “I always preferred taking work on merit. But then, I agree it might have led to me doing lesser work. Everyone makes mistakes. I don’t deny making a few. Par achhe kaam bhi to asaani se nahi milta (You don’t get good work easily). But now I know. This time around, I’m here to stay."

Credits: Hindustan Times