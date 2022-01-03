Fabulous! Check out this latest picture of Nysa Devgn grabbing attention on social media

MUMBAI: Nysa Devgn, daughter of Kajol and Ajay Devgn is no doubt one of the most loved star kids of all time. We have seen some amazing pictures and posts coming from the side of the star kid which has been getting a lot of love from the fans.

She definitely knows how to grab the attention of the fans all across the social media. .One of Nysa’s latest pictures has been shared by one of her fan pages. In the photo, she can be seen taking a mirror selfie in a sizzling hot black dress. Sharing her photo, her fan page wrote, “Such a beauty.” In no time, the picture went viral. Her fans dropped their hearts and fire emojis under the post.

One of her fans mentioned, “EXCLUSIVE GODDESS,” while the other one said, “Looking so beautiful.” Another fan wrote, “A raving shape of Goddess.” Meanwhile, one social media user expressed his wish and wrote, “I wanna see nysa with aryan khan.”

Take a look:

Earlier on Saturday (January 1), one of her fan pages dropped her beautiful picture on Instagram. Take a look:

