Fabulous! Check out the first glimpse from Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur’s traditional wedding ceremony

MUMBAI: Vikrant Massey got married to her fiancée Sheetal Thakur on the 14th of February 2021. The couple opted for the registered marriage in the presence of their family members only. Vikrant took to his social media account to share this joyous moment of his life with his fans.

The newlyweds will make it official today by tying the knot in a traditional ceremony. The couple had been tight lip about their wedding details. But we got a chance to have a glimpse of their traditional marriage. In the video, we can see Vikrant Massey dressed as the groom waiting for his bride to come to the stage. On the other side, Sheetal Thakur dressed as the beautiful bride was seen making her grand entry to the wedding stage.

Talking about their relationship, the couple has been in love since 2015. The duo got engaged in the year 2019 and planned to get married in 2020. Unfortunately, the COVID-19 outbreak sabotaged their wedding plans, which had to be postponed until now.

On the work front, Vikrant Massey is currently promoting his upcoming film Love Hostel. The film also stars Bobby Deol and Sanya Malhotra in the lead roles. The film is directed by Shanker Raman and produced by Shah Rukh Khan’s production house Red Chillies Entertainment and Drishyam Films. The film is all set to premiere on 25th February on Zee5. Apart from this film, Vikrant will also be seen in the movies like Yaar Jigri and Forensic. The star will also be seen in the movie Mumbaikar where he will be sharing the screen with Vijay Sethupathi, Sanjay Mishra, Ranvir Shorey, and Sachin Khedekar.

