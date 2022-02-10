Fabulous! Check out the winter outfits of Bollywood actresses

MUMBAI: As the temperature is falling down, the layering game has begun. From wearing boots, leather jackets, and scarves, we have seen Bollywood actresses wearing it all. From Deepika Padukone to Katrina Kaif, here’re the list of actresses flaunting their winter outfits.

1) Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone was seen wearing this beautiful oversized sweater during one of her public appearances. The actor will be seen in the upcoming film Gehraiyaan along with Ananya Panday, Siddhanth Chaturvedi, and Dhairya Karwa.

Alia Bhatt wore a multicolored striped cardigan over a monochrome top. She completed the look with a pair of denim pants. This look is perfect for a casual outing when you want to be comfortable but do not want to compromise on style.

3) Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan recently went on her vacation along with her brother and friends. The actress has been sharing her cute pictures showing her stylish winter looks. She posted this picture on her social media platforms where she was seen wearing a pink jacket along with a pink winter cap.

4) Ananya Panday



Ananya Panday was seen wearing this gray cardigan with a green winter cap. The actress will be seen in the upcoming film Gehraiyaan along with Deepika Padukone, Siddhanth Chaturvedi, and Dhairya Karwa.

5)Tamannaah Bhatia

She can ace any stylish, Tamannaah Bhatia was seen wearing this blue denim jacket along with a black winter cap.

6)Katrina Kaif

Tiger 3 actress Katrina Kaif was seen wearing this multi-layered winter dress. The actress was seen wearing a pink top with blue denim jeans. She matched her looks with a green over jacket with a navy blue winter cap.

7) Sonakshi Sinha

Sonakshi Sinha took to her social media account to share this adorable picture of her wearing a brown winter coat.

8)Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan can look stunning in every style she does. The actress was recently spotted at the airport in the winter look. She wore a white top matched with black jeans and a black jacket.

9)Janhvi Kapoor

Actress Janhvi Kapoor shared this stunning picture of herself on her social media platforms. The actress wore pink pants paired with a silver jacket and a light pink cap. Completing the look, Janhvi wore chunky brown boots.

10) Kiara Advani

Kabir Singh fame actress Kiara Advani was seen wearing this stunning grey winter jacket paired with blue jeans. She matched her looks with a furry stole.

Well, these are the Bollywood actresses who have flaunted their winter looks. Do let us know who is your favorite actresses from the above list in the comment section below.

