Fabulous! Chum Darang reveals about playing the lesbian opposite to Bhumi Padnekar in ‘Badhai Do’

MUMBAI: 'Badhai Do' is a sequel to the 2018 hit 'Badhai Ho' starring Bhumi Padnekar and Rajkummar Rao in the lead roles. Badhaai Do too brings an unconventional story as it shows the journey of a lesbian woman and gay man who marry each other as a setup to appease their parents. Chum Darang, who will make her Bollywood debut with this movie plays Bhumi’s love interest in the movie.

In an interview with ETimes, Chum confessed that it had been quite tough for her to play the role of Bhumi’s love interest however, she didn’t have any inhibitions about the character. She revealed that saw the casting ad on FB and randomly texted the team and went for her auditions and it just happened.

Talking about her character she said, “The character that I am playing, she is such a fun girl and the tag of playing Bhumi’s love interest did not really bother me. It was a challenge to play a role like that but I had no inhibitions.” She added that she listened to her director and understood what the team wanted. She also hoped that she completed her challenge well.

Being in a movie with stars such as Bhumi Pednekar and Rajkummar Rao had a positive impact on Chum. She said, “They both are so down to earth and work really hard.” She added that while the actors are so experienced, and know so much, during the shoot, they sat down, listened to the director, and worked accordingly.

Credit: Pinkvilla



